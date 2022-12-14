BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital introduces GPS-enabled robotic system for spinal surgeries

BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital on Wednesday announced that it has introduced an integrated robotic system for Spine Surgeries. During a press conference on Wednesday, the hospital claimed that this technology is the most advanced software platform designed to increase the safety and accuracy of spine surgery.

In the press conference held today, Dr. Puneet Girdhar, Senior Director & Head, Orthopaedic Spine Surgery, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital and Dr Anil Kansal – Sr. Director & Head, Neuro Surgery & Neuro Spine, BLK-Max Centre for Neurosciences, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, spoke about the integrated robotic system.

According to the doctors, it provides support to the spine surgical suite where precision and accuracy are key factors for the best outcomes.

The robotic system utilises artificial intelligence to visualise spinal anatomy during complex surgeries. Robotic surgeries allow data integration which comes in handy during these spine surgeries and doctors can customised the surgical plan for individual patient, the surgeons said on Wednesday. Moreover, the integrated spinal robot is programmed to navigate spinal surgeries.

Reportedly, this is the only robotic system that combines surgical navigation and robotic guidance for spinal surgery, which offers significant advantages to spine surgeons.

Dr Girdhar told Financial Express.com that he has performed 10 complex spinal surgeries using the robotic navigation system with 100 percent successful outcomes.

“In today’s advanced medical times robotic spinal surgeries are the safest route for procedures that require extreme precision and accuracy. They not only promise positive outcomes but also involve minimal complications throughout the surgery. In case of Mr. Kamra, having understood the advantages of a robotic procedure during our counselling session, underwent a successful Robotic Spinal MISTILF surgery, following which he was able to walk next day without any pain. The targeting of the instrumentation in the spinal vertebrae was accurate due to the precision provided by the robotic technology. Blood loss was minimal and we could successfully perform a minimal invasive technique on his spinal surgery,” Dr Puneet Girdhar said during the press conference on Wednesday.

Currently, Max Healthcare has 15 robotic systems across its Network hospitals. Reportedly, more than 4,000 robotic surgeries have been performed at our Network hospitals so far.