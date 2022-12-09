BLK-Max Hospital expands its robotic surgery programme; Introduces AI-enabled system for joint replacement

BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital on Friday announced the expansion of its robotic surgical programme with the introduction of artificial intelligence-enabled robotic system for joint replacement surgeries.

The hospital claims that this robotic system for joint replacement works on artificial intelligence and helps surgeons in achieving more precision and accuracy and preserving more natural bone, minimal blood loss, and ensuring a well-balanced joint.

“The introduction of a robot for joint replacement at BLK-Max Hospital will allow patients to benefit from combination of human insight and experience of senior clinicians backed by robust technology. The technology is engineered to replicate a patient’s individual joint structure, allowing for the relief of pain from failed replacements. The robotic device imitates the joints’ regular motion patterns, so minimising any excessive stress on the muscles, nerves, tendons, and sinews,” the hospital said in a statement on Friday.

According to the hospital, the robot aids the surgeon in achieving accuracy, alignment, and balance.

“This new robotic navigation technology allows the surgeon to pre-plan the surgery by assessing the individual patient’s disease state and predicting the joint stability over the full range of motion. This ensures precision and reduces the chances of malalignment of implants,” Dr. Bhushan Nariani, Senior Director and Head, Centre for Joint Replacement, BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital said on Friday.

The advantages of robotic joint surgery over conventional joint replacement procedures are numerous. These benefits include fewer incisions, accuracy, better results, quicker relief, quicker convalescence, and shorter recovery times, it stated.

Currently, BLK-Max Hospital has two Da Vinci Xi robots and they are used in performing surgical procedures across specialties including cancer, liver and kidney transplants, heart, urology, gynaecology, paediatric. BLK-Max Hospital has conducted more than 1200 robotic surgeries in various specialties with success to date, it claimed.

