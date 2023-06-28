Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai introduces advanced CyberKnife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System

Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai on Wednesday announced that it has introduced South Asia’s first CyberKnife, CyberKnife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System, offering revolutionary treatment modality of cancerous and non-cancerous tumors.

According to the company’s press statement, the CyberKnife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System was unveiled today at Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai by Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, in the presence of Dr Preetha Reddy – Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Harshad Reddy, Director – Operations, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and the Clinical team.

“The CyberKnife S7 FIM System is a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous tumors and other conditions where radiation therapy is indicated. It is used to treat conditions throughout the body including brain, lung, spine, prostate and abdominal cancers, and may be an alternative to surgery for patients who have inoperable or surgically complex tumors. Often, even patients previously treated with radiation, who have metastatic lesions or with recurrent cancers can receive CyberKnife treatment,” the centre said in a statement.

Dr Mahadev Potharaju, Senior Consultant – Radiation Oncology elaborated that CyberKnife S7 FIM treatments are typically performed in 1 to 5 sessions. The treatment duration typically ranges from 30 to 90 minutes, during which 100 to 200 radiation beams are administered from various angles. Each beam lasts for approximately 10 to 15 seconds.

“Treatment sessions are non-invasive outpatient procedures, and no anesthesia or incisions are required, enabling most patients to continue with daily activities over the course of treatment,” he added.

The CyberKnife System is the only radiation delivery system that features a radiation delivery device, called a linear accelerator, directly mounted on a robot to deliver the high-energy X-rays or photons used in radiation therapy. It uses real-time image guidance and a robot to deliver doses from thousands of beam angles, setting a new standard for delivery precision anywhere in the body.

Apollo Cancer Centre has an expert team of specialists who are adept at using Cyberknife technology for the past 15 years and have seen approximately 3,000 cases to date, it claimed.