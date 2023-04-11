Ansell Kovai manufacturing facility to boost India surgical gloves market: GlobalData

GlobalData, a data and analytics company, on Tuesday Ansell Limited’s first phase of the commissioning of its packaging and irradiation operations is expected to drive the Indian surgical gloves market, promote sustainable manufacturing and contribute to the “Made in India” initiative.

According to the data and analytics company, the company has recently marked the first phase of the commissioning of its packaging and irradiation operations at its new manufacturing facility in Kovai, India.

GlobalData’s report, “Personal Protective Equipment Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030,” reveals that the Indian gloves market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 5% between 2023 and 2030.

“The use of personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns, masks, and face shields will be in high demand in the future as the number of surgeries and hospital visits increases exponentially due to the rising chronic diseases and the aging population,” Jyoti Sharma, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement.

With zero liquid emissions and low-carbon, eco-friendly, non-toxic, and reusable construction materials, the facility aims to manufacture affordable, high-quality gloves and contribute to the production of eco-friendly medical products. To date, Ansell has invested US$80 million and will continue to invest in building world-class facilities to meet the world’s need for high-quality medical gloves.

“Such long-term commitments will not only enable domestic needs to be met but also boost India’s export market. This will help India develop into an attractive manufacturing hub and contribute to the ‘Made in India’ initiative,” Sharma concluded.