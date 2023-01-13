Amrita Hospital, Faridabad installs da Vinci surgical system; To offer robotic-assisted minimally invasive procedures

Amrita Hospital at Faridabad on Friday announced that it has installed the da Vinci Xi surgical system from the US-based Intuitive that offers surgeons an advanced set of instruments for performing robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery.

With this, the hospital now offers new age surgical technology to patients for uro-surgical, gastro-surgical, gynaec-oncologic, cardiothoracic, general surgeries and head and neck cancer surgeries, the hospital said in a statement.

With instrumentation and features like integrated table motion, da Vinci Xi surgical system provides multi-quadrant access to conduct a variety of complex surgical procedures, it claimed.

“Robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery results in less pain and blood loss, fewer complications and quicker recovery time compared to traditional surgery. Considering its vast benefits, we have installed the world’s most advanced, fourth-generation surgical system, the da Vinci Xi. It would immensely benefit our patients and help us deliver the highest standards of medical excellence through cutting-edge technology,” Dr. Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad said in a statement.

The da Vinci Xi system converts the hand movements of the surgeons at the console in real-time to precisely bend and rotate tiny wristed instruments, enabling the surgeons to operate through a few small incisions. The various robotic arms can perform manoeuvres and rotations beyond the natural ability of the human hand. A 3-D high-definition camera relays a live video feed of the surgical area back to the surgeon. All this results in expanding the surgeon’s capabilities and delivering better clinical outcomes, the doctors claimed.

Fourth-generation surgical system, the da Vinci Xi (FE.com)

Reportedly, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, has already conducted surgeries with the latest da Vinci Xi system. A team of surgeons led by Dr. Manav Suryavanshi, Head, Department of Urology, Section Incharge – Uro Oncology & Robotic Surgery conducted reconstructive surgery (pyeloplasty) of the urinary passage of a 65-year-old woman that was blocking the flow of urine to her bladder.

In another case, a 60-year-old obese woman suffering from endometrial cancer was successfully operated on by robotic surgery through very small incisions and discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.