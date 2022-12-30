Marion Biotech stops cough syrup production; CDSCO begins probe

A joint inspection was conducted at Marion Biotech’s Noida manufacturing facility by Uttar Pradesh Drug Control officers and a Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) team, after Uzbekistan’s health ministry accused Marion Biotech’s cough syrup of being contaminated and causing the death of 18 Uzbek children. Samples were collected from the company’s manufacturing facilities and sent for testing to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that further action would be initiated based on the inspection report.

Mandaviya said a joint inspection of Marion Biotech’s facility was carried out immediately on receipt of the information and the CDSCO was in regular contact with Uzbekistan’s drug regulator since December 27.

Marion Biotech’s legal representative expressed concern about these developments and said they were cooperating with the authorities. The production of the cough syrup has been halted. Marion is a licensed manufacturer and holds the license for manufacturing Dok-1 Max syrup and tablets for export, granted by the Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh. The drug was imported by Quramax Medikal.

Uzbekistan’s health authorities issued a statement which said that 18 of the 21 children with acute respiratory disease had died as a result of taking Dok-1 Max syrup manufactured by Marion Biotech. According to the Uzbekistan health ministry, before admission to the hospital for treatment, the deceased children had taken 2.5 ml of the drug at home three to four times a day, for two to seven days, which exceeded the standard dose of the drug for children.

A ministry of external affairs spokesperson said the Indian health ministry was in contact with its Uzbekistan counterpart, and India was extending consular assistance to concerned individuals. Uzbekistan authorities are investigating the case and have not formally taken it up with India; the embassy is seeking further details.