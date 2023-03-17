Mapmygenome makes genome testing affordable, says personalised medicine could be a reality

Reliance Industries’ (RIL) entry into the genomic testing space through its subsidiary, Strand Life Sciences, has generated fresh interest in the business. The buzz around RIL’s Rs 12,000 genome testing kits is helping existing players draw attention to the preventive genomics-based healthcare sector.

Among an early mover in the business, Mapmygenome pioneered affordable, personalised genomic test kits and has already conducted over 1 million such tests in the country. During this time, the company also brought down the test prices by 70%.

Anu Acharya, founder and CEO of Mapmygenome, is taking genomic testing to the mass market. When she started the company a decade ago, the price of the test kit was `25,000. “We have significantly brought down the prices of our tests since Mapmygenome’s inception in 2013 to ensure that most people could afford these tests,” she said.

Prices were first reduced to `15,000, but this was still not an affordable price point. Last year, the company announced a `6,999 offer for its test kit. This is a once-in-a-lifetime test and is therefore, a one-time expense.

Mapmygenome’s flagship product Genomepatri covers more than 100 health conditions, including cancer, cardiology, neurological conditions, pharmacogenomics, nutrition, fitness, and sleep cycle at `6,999. This is around 50% of what similar tests cost in the market.

According to Acharya, the demand for genomic tests has gone up significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic, and Mapmygenome has seen business grow organically by four to five times. “Post-pandemic, there is a significant change in consumer behaviour across age groups. People are becoming more health-conscious now. There is an increased focus on proactive health, wellness, and fitness. They are beginning to see the advantages of preventing diseases before it manifests,” Acharya said.

Acharya believes preventive genomics is going to bring in personalised medicine and this is not futuristic but is already happening on ground. Last year, Mapmygenome launched its pharmacogenomics solution, MedicaMap, which provides a report on an individual’s body response to 165 USFDA-approved commonly prescribed medicines. This, too, has been offered at a price point of `6,999. This would help avoid adverse reactions to drugs and also suggest which drugs would work well and which could save lives, she said.

Mapmygenome’s tests cover preventive genomics, diagnostics, ancestry and infectious diseases to detect disease predisposition, carrier status, inherited genetic disorders, heart health, skin and haircare, and fitness. While Mapmygenome offers both preventive and clinical tests, the company is more focused on preventive genomics.

The company not only generates these reports but also offers genetic counselling sessions and suggests ways to reduce risks and make corrections or go in for further screenings.

The company does not need an elaborate network of diagnostic centres for conducting genomic tests. Consumers place an order online and kits are sent to their homes. Mapmygenome picks up the kits from homes, which are sent to their main laboratory in Hyderabad, and the report is shared electronically. This enables the company to keep costs down. The company has also tied up with Thyrocare for reaching out to their customers to offer these tests.

Given the kind of data generated, the company is also building a rich Indian population-specific genomic database that could be used in future for drug and vaccine development that is more suitable for Indians rather than relying only on tests done on Caucasians. This could also help in focusing on diseases that are rare in other parts of the world but more prevalent in India.