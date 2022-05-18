Mankind Pharma launches OTT platform, Docflix for Doctors

Mankind Pharma announced on Wednesday its launch of Docflix – an OTT platform only for Doctors. According to the pharma major, the platform will have 20 different shows on varied subjects, a few shows include Science simplified, Legend inside the white coat, Stitch in time, Cardio Unflip, Digital for doctors, Medico-legal Cases in India, and Vantage point among others.

The pharma company claims that leading expert doctors in the Cardiovascular space have already partnered with it to build reliable and authentic content that helps doctors in making clinical decisions faster. This can help in reducing the cardiovascular mortality rate in the country as Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have now become the leading cause of mortality in India.

Moreover, Mankind pharma has also hired a team of alumni of the National Institute of Design to ensure the best representation of data and figures, directors, and scriptwriters who can weave science into a story to deliver the message in a fun and engaging way. Meanwhile, to keep up with the technological aspects, a team is building an AI-enabled personalized interface to deliver individual experiences on the platform. Technological innovations are aimed to deliver convenience to consume content, the company said in its press statement.

“We are happy to announce our launch in the Digital HCP engagement space with Docflix. It is a new age OTT platform with a wide range of scientific content tailored to various practice needs of Doctors. Design, Story, and Convenience are 3 strong pillars of the platform that will deliver unique, authentic, and reliable scientific content,” Dr. Sanjay Koul, Senior President of India Business, Mankind Pharma said in a statement on Wednesday.

“One of the greatest disruptions that the pandemic has caused is the way we, as humans, have perceived Learning. Docflix is but a manifestation of Mankind’s understanding of the new definition of learning and is meant to be a platform that will not only present the best of medical science but also delve into the art behind the science. With Docflix, we at Mankind, envision a New Age Global Knowledge Platform that will be a humble partner in the learning journey of all our Doctors. The platform is launched by the newly set up Digital team at Mankind under the guidance of Mr Rinkesh Shah, Head of Digital. The new team brings in a plethora of experience in the HCP engagement space and has overseen the growth of the Doctor platforms space in India and Asia in the last decade. The team is uniquely equipped to deliver on the promise,” Atish Majumdar, President of India Specialty Business, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

With the launch of Docflix, the company is committed to bringing world-class content and technology to Indian Doctors under the parent umbrella of Mankind pharma. The new vertical will add to the commitment of the company to “serving life” and ensure to put knowledge first for Indian doctors, the company stated.