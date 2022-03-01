Lupin launches Sevelamer Hydrochloride tablets in the United States used in treatment of kidney disease

Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets, 800 mg is a generic equivalent of Renagel Tablets, 800 mg of Genzyme Corporation used in the treatment of kidney disease.

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets, 800 mg based on the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s facility in Nagpur, India. Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets, 800 mg is a generic equivalent of Renagel Tablets, 800 mg of Genzyme Corporation used in the treatment of kidney disease.

Renagel is used to control the levels of phosphate in the blood of adult kidney failure patients on haemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis treatment.

Sevelamer Hydrochloride Tablets, 800 mg (RLD: Renagel) had estimated annual sales of USD 75 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT December 2021).

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The Company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions.



The company invested 9.6% of its revenue in research and development in FY21. Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally.