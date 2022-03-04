How will Ukraine-return medical students complete their studies now? NMC and Health Ministry to look for solutions

The medical course in Ukraine is much more affordable, compared to the private medical colleges in India.

The National Medical Commission and Union Health Ministry are looking for possibilities for providing provisions of the NMC (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021 and is finding alternatives by which medical students that have returned from Ukraine would be able to complete their courses in private colleges, either in India or abroad.

Officials of the Health Ministry, NMC, NITI Aayog and MEA would soon be holding an important meeting. According to sources, the issue will be reviewed on humanitarian grounds and would be looked at sympathetically.

As per the provisions of the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021, the internship and training, course or clerkship would be done outside India in the same foreign medical institution throughout the course of study.

According to the provision, no part of the medical internship and training would be done in India or in any country other than the one from where the primary medical qualification is obtained.

An official source suggests that there are no norms and regulations under the National Medical Commission Regulations for accommodating medical students that were studying overseas but had to come back to India midway, in Indian medical colleges, in between the academic sessions. However, considering the Ukraine war situation, the issue would be reviewed on humanitarian grounds and would be looked at sympathetically.

The NMC and the Health Ministry will begin discussions to explore the possibilities of relaxation in the provisions of the NMC (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021 or find alternatives to allow such students to complete their courses in private medical colleges or enable their transfer to colleges abroad.

The sources say that finding such ways for students would require a lot of exhaustive deliberations and brainstorm.

In Ukraine, the duration of the MBBS course is six years and has two years of internship programmes. The medical course in Ukraine is much more affordable, compared to the private medical colleges in India. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has left thousands of students to flee the country, jeopardising their future.