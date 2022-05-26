Honeywell, Narayana Health join hands to explore co-creation of healthcare technologies

Multinational conglomerate Honeywell on Thursday announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited (Narayana Health) to identify, assess and collaborate on opportunities for the latter’s digital transformation journey.

“This will enable Narayana Health to offer technology-driven, affordable and accessible healthcare for all,” Honeywell said in a statement.

“The MoU with Narayana Health – one of India’s foremost healthcare service providers – offers us an opportunity to create a strategic technology development roadmap that will eventually transform India’s healthcare industry,” Chief Technology Officer, Honeywell, Suresh Venkatarayalu, said.

“Sensors and digital technology will disrupt healthcare delivery. Narayana Healthcare is delighted to work with Honeywell to develop digital technologies for making healthcare safer, more accessible, and more affordable,” Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, said.

Honeywell and Narayana Health will work towards co-innovation and introduction of new products, establish technology development centres, co-create joint capabilities in technology development and research, and undertake the development of fire safety codes that ensure an end-to-end life safety system to make hospitals safer, the statement said.