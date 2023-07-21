Wearable devices, mobile health applications play a significant role in predicting disease trends: Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI, Nasscom

The recent technological advancements have led to a paradigm shift in India’s healthcare sector. Undoubtedly, the coronavirus pandemic has opened new doors and has put multifold benefits of technology in healthcare under the spotlight.

According to industry leaders, by leveraging technology, we can improve the quality of care, reduce costs, and increase access to healthcare services for all individuals.

Moreover, facilities like electronic health records (EHRs) to collect and analyze patient data, the use of telemedicine and remote monitoring devices to deliver healthcare services remotely, data analytics, AI, and the use of other innovative digital solutions can help establish a sustainable healthcare ecosystem, which is more efficient, cost-effective, and patient-centric.

In an email interaction with Financial Express.com, Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI, Nasscom talked about the influence of technology in the healthcare sector, disease prediction, and takeaways from COVID-19 among others. Excerpts:

According to you, what are some of the recent trends with respect to the influence of technology in the healthcare sector? Where do you see this trend going in the upcoming years?

The COVID-19 pandemic exemplified the use of technology in the healthcare industry, from patient screening to the CoWin platform facilitating over 1.9 billion vaccination doses. India’s healthcare market has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from $110 billion in 2016 to $372 billion in 2022, highlighting the increasing integration of technology. Notably, the adoption of AI is beginning to impact healthcare delivery by enabling personalized care, enhanced patient engagement, and optimized operational efficiency. With its vast population, tech talent, and expanding digital infrastructure, India is gradually embracing AI in healthcare, leading to advancements in early disease detection, improved access to healthcare in remote areas, and more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. The integration of AI in predictive disease analysis has the potential to save lives, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, technology plays a critical role in optimizing supply chains and healthcare product development, streamlining processes, improving quality, and ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

The integration of AI with technologies such as 5G enables real-time remote patient monitoring, offering timely and efficient care particularly beneficial for remote areas and the elderly. Looking ahead, the continuous evolution of technology will empower healthcare professionals to provide enhanced services. The trend of integrating technology in the healthcare sector is expected to persist and expand, significantly improving the overall healthcare experience and transforming the delivery and experience of healthcare for individuals.

How can we leverage technology to predict disease trends and possible outbreaks?

The advancements in data analytics, AI, and ML provide us with powerful tools to forecast and respond to potential disease outbreaks. By leveraging AI and data analytics, we can analyze large datasets (big data) to identify patterns and detect early warning signs of outbreaks. Real-time analysis enables proactive response and preparedness by healthcare professionals. Moreover, considering India’s diverse demographic population, utilizing a large language model can provide accurate and up-to-date medical information in regional languages. This empowers individuals to access relevant knowledge and make informed decisions about their health. By offering medical information in local languages, this approach improves health literacy and accessibility, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources.

Wearable devices and mobile health applications also play a significant role in predicting disease trends. These devices collect real-time health data, such as heart rate, temperature, and respiratory rate, which can be aggregated and analyzed on a larger scale. This enables healthcare professionals to identify anomalies and detect early signs of outbreaks, further strengthening the ability to respond effectively.

Also Read How technology is empowering healthcare financing

What have been some of the key takeaways from COVID-19’s impact on digital health? How can it be implemented to address other disease burdens?

The impact of COVID-19 on digital health has yielded significant takeaways and made emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and ML essentials in the healthcare industry, offering strategic solutions to complex challenges. During the pandemic, the adoption of digital health technologies skyrocketed in India. In fact, a McKinsey study revealed a 38-fold increase in telehealth utilization compared to the pre-pandemic era, highlighting the transformative potential of telehealth technologies.

To address other disease burdens, India should prioritize investing in AI research and development, fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and healthcare institutions. This collaborative approach will drive the creation of innovative AI-based solutions tailored to the country’s unique healthcare challenges. Additionally, it is crucial for the government to prioritize the establishment of a robust digital infrastructure capable of securely collecting and analyzing healthcare data. This infrastructure will enable AI algorithms to provide personalized care, predictive analytics, and population health management.

By harnessing the power of AI, India can significantly enhance disease diagnosis, improve treatment outcomes, optimize resource allocation, and bridge the healthcare divide, ultimately striving towards a world-class healthcare system. The new technology solutions lot of which are being developed in the country will provide

easy screening solutions at low cost that will lead to early detection of many diseases and also allow their deployment in the remote areas.

To fully unlock the potential of digital health, it is essential to empower and inspire technologists to develop innovative solutions. This can be achieved by fostering a collaborative environment that encourages partnerships between different stakeholders. By supporting the creation and implementation of digital health solutions, we can improve access to healthcare, enhance patient outcomes, and optimize resource utilization. Through a concerted effort, we can create a more efficient and inclusive healthcare system, enabling individuals to live healthier lives.

How has the world advanced with respect to adopting AI and IoT in healthcare? What is the status in India?

The world has witnessed significant advancements in the adoption of AI and IoT in healthcare, and India is no exception. As per nasscom’s AI Adoption Index, AI has opened up multiple avenues for improving healthcare systems and is expected to generate $25 bn. of economic value add for India by 2025. These innovative technologies have revolutionized patient care by improving accuracy, efficiency, and overall outcomes. In India, the impact of AI and IoT in healthcare has been particularly notable during the COVID-19 pandemic. AI has played a crucial role in various aspects, including preliminary screening, contact tracing, remote monitoring, and vaccine development.

To further strengthen the integration of technology in public health, the government needs to foster a conducive environment for healthcare providers to embrace new-age technologies. Encouragingly, significant advancements are being made through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission led by the National Health Authority (NHA). The NHA deserves credit for undertaking the ambitious task of creating shareable digital healthcare records that can be accessed when needed. They have launched a public dashboard to offer real-time access to digital health records associated with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account. This initiative empowers citizens to connect, store, and share their health records, facilitating the development of comprehensive longitudinal health histories. Consequently, doctors can leverage these records to enhance diagnoses and treatment, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes.

In order to further enhance the digital transformation of healthcare in India, it is crucial to foster public-private partnerships and establish supportive policies. The collaboration between nasscom CoE IoT & AI and startups has been instrumental in driving the digital transformation of healthcare in India. By bringing together different stakeholders and providing platforms for innovative solutions, nasscom CoE IoT & AI is paving the way for addressing unique challenges faced by various parties and creating business opportunities for startups.

How can India use technology to establish a sustainable healthcare ecosystem, which is more efficient, cost-effective, and patient-centric?

A sustainable healthcare ecosystem is crucial for efficient resource utilization, cost-effectiveness, patient-centric care, and improved healthcare outcomes. India has taken significant steps towards achieving this, including initiatives like eSanjeevani for telemedicine and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for digitizing healthcare delivery.

Also Read New air monitor can detect Covid variants in about 5 minutes

Further, implementing electronic health records (EHRs) and interoperable systems can enhance accessibility and information sharing, while telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies enable remote consultations, reducing costs and wait times. AI-powered predictive analytics can identify high-risk individuals and prioritize preventive interventions, reducing long-term healthcare expenses. Mobile health applications empower patients with personalized information and tools for better self-management. Integrating AI and machine learning enables data-driven treatment recommendations, leading to improved outcomes and optimized resource utilization. By leveraging these technologies, India can transform its healthcare ecosystem, making it more accessible, affordable, and patient-centric.