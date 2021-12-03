Vision-Aid and Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital partner to enable visually impaired with assistive technologies

The program aims to help the community of visually impaired gain access to assistive technologies through the smartphones that can have a life-changing impact on them.

Various AI-based applications available in the smartphones will help them navigate and connect them to a range of digital education resources thereby opening the doors to sophisticated and freely available mobile applications.

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Vision-Aid- an international NGO that works for the welfare of the visually impaired has partnered with Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, one of the largest tertiary eyecare institutes of India based in New Delhi, to provide smartphones to the visually impaired.

Speaking on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, V L Narasimhan, Member Secretary, Vision-Aid India, said, “Through this effort, we are working towards making basic facilities accessible to the people who are in need. We are grateful to Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital for being a part of this initiative and bringing us one step closer to helping more and more people. We believe this program will prove to be a meaningful social development.”

Dr. Umang Mathur, Executive Director, Dr. Shroff`s Charity Eye Hospital, said, “We believe this program will be a game changer and will empower hundreds of visually impaired persons to live a life of independence and self-sufficiency. With the help of technology, the receivers will be able to lead an independent life and we believe with this collaboration we will be able to make day to day activities simpler for them.”

Through this program, Vision Aid intends to provide a few hundred smartphones over the next few months. The initiative will be implemented in phases, with an initial pilot of Phase-1 whereby 100 smartphones will be distributed, followed by a larger rollout covering couple of hundred smartphones in Phase-2. Vision-Aid partners with NGO Trees for Life India which provides matching grants for their smartphone program.

The mobile phone dissemination will be followed by a Mobile Technology training program to onboard users with the assistive features of the Smartphone, as well as the various applications available. The training will be conducted at the Lacchman Dass Gupta Vision-Aid Resource Center at Dr. Shroff Charity Eye Hospital, a resource center funded by Ram & Meetu Gupta, philanthropists from Boston, USA who support the center in honor of their late father Lachhman Dass Gupta of Delhi.

Following the completion of the training program offered at the resource center the beneficiaries have to take a short online assessment conducted by Vision-Aid Academy before they are certified for the same. The Vision-Aid center offers many other types of innovative training programs and technology resources for the blind and visually impaired.

Established in 1927, Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital (SCEH) is one of the oldest tertiary eyecare institutes in the country.

Vision-Aid (www.visionaid.org) is a NGO serving the visually impaired. It’s mission is to enable, educate and empower the visually impaired to live independently with dignity. It is known for it’s innovative and high-impact programs and devices. It offers over a dozen of high-quality training programs ranging from computer applications to spoken English online courses. The devices provided are based on cutting edge applications of technology including the use of Artificial Intelligence, Mobile Technology and more.

