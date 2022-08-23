Vesta Elder Care introduces its mobile app to improve home care services for senior citizens

Vesta Elder Care on Tuesday launched its mobile app as a part of its initiative to provide sustainable healthcare services on a single platform for senior citizens.

According to the company, the app is aiming to save the client’s time and hassle by bringing a structure to the caregiving industry. The company is located in and provides its services in Delhi-NCR and is undertaking expansion to more cities. The operations have already started in Punjab, it claims.

“Our newly launched mobile app has all the services enlisted and a vast database of staff and equipment at our patrons’ disposal. It is conceptualized and designed to make our services more accessible and seamless for our clients. The app provides an extensive database and multiple options for staff and equipment and assists them with the best service per their requirements. In addition, it shall facilitate record keeping of patient’s health data and serve as a single touch point for acquiring all the services offered, from billing to care management,” Rahul Misra said in a statement.

According to the company, the services offered include caregivers, nurses, dietician consultation, quality medical equipment, ICU setup, lab tests, doctor consultation, physiotherapy, among others.

Vesta Elder Care claims to be the first, with this extensive app, with no other organization in this domain.

ALSO READ | World Senior Citizen Day: The elderly population of India is changing, is the nation ready?