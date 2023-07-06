US Telemedicine Platform ‘Drs.OnCalls’ enters India

Drs.OnCalls, a leading telemedicine platform based in the United States, has announced its strategic expansion into the Indian market. Having successfully established its presence in multiple countries, Drs.OnCalls brings a wealth of expertise and experience to India’s growing telemedicine sector. The company is committed to providing convenient, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services to individuals across the country.

Drs.OnCalls distinguishes itself as the first telemedicine app in India to offer global real-time consultation services 24×7. Patients now have the facility to receive medical guidance from renowned experts worldwide, transcending geographical constraints and extending the availability of high-quality healthcare. This ground-breaking feature unlocks a multitude of possibilities, empowering patients with access to advanced medical expertise regardless of their geographic location.

Founded by Mary Gorder in partnership with “Vichara Technologies’, a top wall street IT solutions expert, Drs.OnCalls platform leverages cutting-edge technology developed in collaboration with top healthcare specialists.

“We are excited to introduce Drs.OnCalls’ telemedicine solutions in India, aiming to connect patients with top healthcare experts worldwide, round the clock. Our dedication to quality, accessibility, and innovation will transform healthcare delivery, empowering patients to make informed decisions about their well-being. We are committed to forging strong partnerships and collaborating with local stakeholders to create a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape in India,” Mary Gorder, Founder & CEO, Drs.OnCalls said in a statement.

The company claims that it has already made impressive progress in establishing a strong healthcare network in India.

To set up its footprints in India, Drs.OnCalls will execute targeted marketing campaigns to enhance awareness of its telemedicine services. They will actively pursue collaborations with local healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, and diagnostic centers to expand their network and offer comprehensive healthcare solutions, ensuring seamless integration and maximizing its impact on the Indian healthcare system.

Additionally, the company has a strategic objective to penetrate the B2B market by forging alliances with corporate partners, it added.