Twin Health conducts study on its AI-enabled medical therapy for Type 2 diabetes remission

Twin Health on Thursday announced that it has conducted a randomised controlled trial to develop India’s first AI-powered technological therapy, called Whole Body Digital Twin, for the remission of type 2 diabetes.

According to the health tech company, the technology has been patented, and its scientific outcomes from the randomized clinical trial have been validated through acceptance in scientific sessions conducted by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), etc. for the remission of Type 2 diabetes and other chronic metabolic diseases like obesity, hypertension and Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

The company maintains that for individuals with type 2 diabetes, remission is defined as sustaining normal blood glucose (blood sugar) levels for at least three months without taking diabetes medication. The AI-powered research by Twin Health reported the highest known remission rate for Type 2 diabetes to date, it claimed.

Twin Health’s clinical research team conducted a randomized controlled trial (RCT) to determine the effect of Twin Precision Treatment technology (TPT) versus standard care (S.C.) on change in A1C and Type 2 diabetes remission at 90-day intervals.

According to the company, the study demonstrated the potential for Whole Body Digital Twin technology to help achieve remission of Type 2 diabetes without medication in the long run.

In July last year, Twin Health expanded the Whole Body Digital Twin from reversing type 2 diabetes to reversing chronic metabolic diseases and improving overall metabolic health.

The RCT demonstrated that the Whole Body Digital Twin could empower people to reverse and prevent conditions such as diabetes, prediabetes, and obesity, as well as significantly improve diseases such as hypertension, NAFLD, etc., it stated.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that, The American Diabetes Association has endorsed the Whole Body Digital Twin enabled precision treatment for the remission of Type 2 diabetes. This has taken us one step closer to our company’s mission of reversing chronic diseases and assisting people in living healthier and happier lives. Our technology, the Whole Body Digital Twin, is patented. Not just in the U.S., but in India, too, around 13000+ patients have benefited since the program’s launch three years back. At Twin Health, we aim to address the root cause of metabolic disorders through the combination of advanced medical science and cutting-edge technology,” Speaking about this significant achievement, Dr. Paramesh Shamanna, Medical Director of Twin Health, said in a statement.

Dr. Maluk Mohamed, Co-founder, V.P. (Research) & CEO (India) at Twin Health, said while addressing the media that metabolic disorders caused by Type 2 diabetes if left untreated, can prove fatal.

“The Whole Body Digital Twin has already empowered physicians and patients by offering highly personalized treatment decisions based on real-time metabolism feedback provided by patients’ bodies. As a result, twin Members have reported experiencing freedom from difficult-to-sustain fad diets, intense exercise routines, and multiple medications with side effects. With the American Diabetes Association (ADA) endorsement, this revolutionary technology-enabled precision treatment will further gain acceptance among patients and healthcare providers,” Mohamed said.

ALSO READ | Diabetic macular edema market across 7 major markets set to reach $11.1 billion in 2031: GlobalData