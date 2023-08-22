Telehealth market poised to register growth as recovery from post-pandemic slump begins, says Globaldata

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a surge in telehealth development. Telehealth has provided valuable help in maintaining social distancing while allowing medical professionals and patients to interact with each other. When COVID-19 precautions started to lift in 2021, telehealth had a decrease in usage. Despite this recent slump, the telehealth market will stabilize and grow in the next few years, predicts GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

Globaldata’s latest market model shows a downturn in the use of telehealth for mental health reasons post-pandemic. However, telehealth is forecast to see an increase in its usage compared to in-person visits in the US market in the near future. Mental healthcare will see the largest increase in the use of telehealth technologies.

“Telehealth boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, as patients and health care professionals sought alternatives to conventional in-person care. In 2020, over half of patients used telehealth for mental health reasons, while over 40% of patients used it for other indications. Telehealth can provide a viable alternative to conventional mental health treatment, where it can be particularly advantageous, as it cuts down on transportation costs, allows patients to be more comfortable in their own homes, and is an inexpensive alternative for outpatient care,” Thomas Fleming, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement.

GlobalData predicts a 6.5% cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) for the usage of telehealth services for mental health compared to traditional in-person visits in the next few years.

Fleming concludes: “For chronic and other diseases, GlobalData also foresees positive growth for telehealth services in the near future. Although these diseases may require more in-person care, telehealth still provides a valuable service to remote or isolated communities. GlobalData predicts a 4% CAGR for the usage of telehealth services for chronic and other diseases compared to traditional in-person visits in the next few years.”