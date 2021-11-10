Technology can increase the healthcare infrastructure per capita at a significantly lower cost

For a country like India, with over 1.3 bn population and a large part of it devoid of quality healthcare facilities, making healthcare accessible and affordable is the biggest challenge for policy makers as well as an opportunity for the private players.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has made one thing clear across the globe, for a sustained socio-economic growth, a robust and well-oiled healthcare system is a must. The nation’s prosperity, ability to cope and fight unexpected downturns is directly proportional to the investment and evolution of its healthcare system.

For a country like India, with over 1.3 bn population and a large part of it devoid of quality healthcare facilities, making healthcare accessible and affordable is the biggest challenge for policy makers as well as an opportunity for the private players.

India’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage as part of a sustained development goal (SDG) and increasing public health expenditure as a percentage of GDP (2.5 % by 2025 against 1.2% earlier) are great signs for the road ahead.

The policy makers have largely been very agile and proactive, with respect to adoption of newer and efficient ways to deal with the immense load on the healthcare system during the pandemic. From expediting the process of applying for clinical trials to shorter approval cycles on diagnostic and RT PCR kits, change has been at the forefront of the Indian healthcare system in the past year.

India’s National Health Policy also accentuates superior investment in preventive and primary healthcare, access to and financial safeguard at the secondary and tertiary care levels as well as the provision of free medicines, diagnostics, and emergency care services at all public hospitals. Additionally, the policy envisions strengthening public – private sector collaboration to bridge the large gap of underserved segments.

With growing internet penetration in the country, low data costs and rapid digital adoption across segments (thanks to covid), internet-based healthcare solutions will be the strongest arsenal in increasing healthcare infrastructure per capita at much lower cost.

Both existing players and new start-ups across the spectrum — are embracing innovative technology solutions to make healthcare more accessible and affordable to everyone who has inadequate access due to geographic, conveyance problems or other obstacles to visiting a nearest healthcare facility physically. The use of AI based tools, intelligent chatbots, m-health solutions and enhanced customer support assistance has addressed some of the age-old healthcare challenges and have reduced waiting times, distribution of results digitally, successful, and interactive video consultation.

This is well complimented by the launch of the NDHM (National Digital Health Mission) by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. The mission aims to create a structure to store, process and manage digital health data to develop the requisite health facilities (public & private) and enable seamless data availability to enable clinical decision-making as well as offer services like telemedicine.

If implemented well, NDHM has the capability to make the health system more evidence based, transparent and economical. The digitisation push by the Government will not only enable patients to share their health profiles with providers for treatment and monitoring purposes, but also access accurate information about the credentials and pricing of services offered by various health facilities, providers and diagnostic laboratories.

Over the next decade, it’s expected that the Indian healthcare industry will add significant economic value along with massive social benefits for the large Indian population. Three important patterns can aid this: 1) Larger demand for health services, especially seeking early care for NCDs; 2) Enhancement in quality of care enabled by digital health and 3) Restructuring of multi-party processes and collaborations through use of an integrated health data system.

All these elements together will lead to greater efficiency, increase the healthcare infrastructure per capita at a significantly lower cost.

(The author is CEO of vHealth By Aetna India. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)

