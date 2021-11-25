TechEagle partners with Meghalaya Government to conduct demo on Nov 26 for medicine delivery using Hybrid e-VTOL drones

The collaboration is aimed at improving the emergency and regular medical supply chain for hard-to-reach populations.

Gurgaon based drone delivery startup TechEagle has partnered with Government of Meghalaya and Smart Village Movement (SVM) to carry out pilot demo of India’s first life-saving drugs delivery via Hybrid e-VTOL drone on November 26, 2021.

The collaboration is aimed at improving the emergency and regular medical supply chain for hard-to-reach populations. The other objective of the demonstration is to also study the feasibility of the cost of using new age, smart logistic solutions that can augment the healthcare system in rural areas.

With a focus on healthcare delivery to go beyond physical connectivity – Government of Meghalaya, shall be conducting a demonstration to pilot the use of drones, to deliver medicines and other time critical supplies in the state of Meghalaya under the Initiative of Smart Village Movement in alliance with Berkeley Haas & TechEagle.

The final run of the demo shall take place on November 26, 2021, from 11:00 am onwards.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma will be participating through an online medium to witness the drone pilot in the state. The program will be supported by the office of the National Health Mission (NHM), Meghalaya.

District Hospital Nongstoin is going to serve as the take-off site, whereas PHC Maweit, will serve as the landing site for the demo.

The locations have been selected after due consideration and by analyzing the genuine need on the ground, in hard-to-reach roads, which are in bad condition and tough terrain, to propel the time difference between road and aerial distance.

Smart Village Movement’s healthcare logistics’ partner TechEagle Innovations will be taking the responsibility of deploying the activities. TechEagle Innovations has recently conducted Asia’s first cold chain vaccine delivery by Drones in the state of Telangana with World Economic Forum (WEF). Some of their pilot projects, 100 hours BVLOS trials for medicine, Food & Parcel Delivery, World’s first tea delivery by drones in Lucknow, UP and other states like Rajasthan and helped Delhi-NCR police in Covid-19 with its drones and AI capability.

Their trials have been approved by multiple key stakeholders like Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The demo in West Khasi Hills District, to be conducted is to comprehend the use of a TechEagle’s made in India Hybrid e-VTOL type of drone for the first time in India.

