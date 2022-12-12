TechEagle initiates ‘Medicine From the Sky’ operation in Arunachal Pradesh

TeachEagle on Monday announced that it has started its operations to enable ‘Medicines from the Sky’ in the remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

This comes days after the company unveiled Asia’s First Drone Delivery Hub and Network in Meghalaya.

“The project is aimed at improving the lives of people as they have to trek for reaching particular remotest parts of the state, for the project TechEagle’s state-of-the-art drone delivery solution will ensure regular and consistent transportation of life-saving drugs and other emergency healthcare items to save and improve the lives of people residing in the hard-to-reach areas of the state,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

The project was flagged off by Shri Alo Libang, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

“The flight took off from Ziro Valley and transported the cargo to Chambang, covering an aerial distance of 31 km, which was covered by TechEagle’s Drone in just 21 minutes. Apparently, the time taken by a vehicle to travel between Ziro Valley to Chambang takes around 8 hours. TechEagle’s indigenously developed drone delivery solution transported the items around 24 times faster compared to ground transportation,” the company announced on Monday.

The drone took off from Ziro Valley with a payload of 1.5kg carrying Diclofenac tabs and Adrenaline Injection and on its return flight from Chambang to Ziro Valley, the drone carried blood samples for testing.

“The “Medicines From the Sky” initiative is something which is very near to the hearts of people at TechEagle as the initiative is greatly aligned with our Vision of saving and improving billions of lives by the solution that we are building, also it is one of the initial projects that we have been part of in Telangana in 2021. Similar to how we have done it for the people residing in the remote parts of Arunachal Pradesh, we wish to do it for the other parts of the country with the support from all the stakeholders and provide universal access to healthcare items in the country,” Anshu Abhishek, COO & Co-Founder of TechEagle said in a statement on Monday.

Last year, TechEagle successfully completed Asia’s first cold chain Vaccine delivery by Drones in the state of Telangana with the World Economic Forum’s- Medicine from the Sky Initiative.

The drones manufactured by TechEagle boast failsafe mechanisms, the company claimed.

Each aircraft is loaded with tons of failsafe features such as Redundant communication systems, Redundant Propulsion Systems, Drizzle Proof, Dust Resistant, Obstacle Avoidance, Detect and Avoid, Ballistic Parachute, etc. to boost the safety of flight operations, it stated.

Currently, TechEagle has inducted the “Vertiplane X3” drone which is the best-in-industry class. It is a hybrid drone, a fusion of fixed-wing and Vertical Take Off Land (VTOL).