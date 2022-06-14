Sugar.fit’s Diabetes Program receives accreditation from American Diabetes Association

Sugar.fit, the health-tech startup that seeks to prevent, manage, and reverse diabetes, on Tuesday announced that the company has received official accreditation by the American Diabetes Association board. The brand is also one of the fastest companies globally to get official accreditation in such a short period since company launch, the company claimed in its press statement.

“The association’s study in Sugar.fit’s Diabetes Reversal Program (SDRP) aimed to compare the changes in vital variables pertaining to type 2 diabetes (T2D), among 150 people, where a retrospective analysis was done of people with T2D who participated in SDRP compared with those who were not in SDRP. The findings were presented at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the ADA in New Orleans, LA,” the company stated.

According to the company, Sugar.fit uses continuous glucose monitoring technology (CGM), which helps users see the real-time impact of various food and lifestyle activities on their blood sugar levels through a highly consumer-centric, data-driven digital health experience. Sugar.fit’s holistic data-driven approach helps customers reverse diabetes in 6-12 months’ time.

“It is a noteworthy accomplishment for the entire Sugar.fit team to have gained the accreditation by the American Diabetes Association. Being a strong believer of technology, and the potential it has created for human life, it brings us great pride to have received the association’s credit in such a short duration, which is a testament to the quality and capability of our product. The CGM technology has great ability in reversing the effects of diabetes on human health. We look forward to further assisting people with diabetes through such powerful technological innovations and tools, so that more people can lead better lives,” Madan Somasundaram, co-founder of Sugar.fit, commenting on the accreditation, said in a statement.

Moreover, according to a study presented at the American Diabetes Association, research reveals that the potential of technology and AI to change the conventional & medication-driven management of diabetes is significant as compared to standard care. “With the impact of technology bringing substantial patient satisfaction, quality of life, and total cost of care, the potential to help reverse diabetes and metabolic diseases is higher,” the company stated.