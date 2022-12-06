Stryker launches neurovascular R&D lab to accelerate stroke care innovation in Gurugram

Stryker, a medical technology company, announced on Tuesday that it has opened its Neurovascular (NV) lab, a lab designed to accelerate stroke-related innovation in the Asia Pacific region.

Located within the Stryker Global Technology Center (SGTC) at International Park, Gurugram, India, the Keystone Suite will enable collaboration between customers, product development engineers, cross-functional teams, and other key stakeholders, the company stated on Tuesday.

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, with more than 58 million of those cases recorded in Asia.

In India, scarcity of professional care and infrastructure are key factors in the country’s treatment rates. This lab offers an ideal environment for medical education, research and development, and customer engagement activities designed to improve patient outcomes.

The NV lab has three main components: a neurovascular catheterisation lab designed to mimic the hospital treatment experience with the latest imaging and communication equipment; a performance lab with hands-on stations outfitted with flow models, neurovascular simulators, and 3D model printing capabilities; and planned space for physician interaction.

“Asia Pacific is our fastest growing region and a big part of our future growth plans. We are continuing to invest in the region to facilitate innovation and advance stroke care,” Mark O’Brien, Vice President and General Manager for the Neurovascular Division at Stryker, said in a statement.

Stryker established its first R&D facility in India more than 15 years ago to provide engineering support to R&D functions in domestic and other emerging markets.

The new SGTC facility furthers Stryker’s commitment to India and recognises its robust ecosystem of world-class research, medical technology innovation capability, and talent expertise landscape, the company claimed.

