Startup Studio program to drive the health tech start-up revolution: Paul Nielson, VP Strategic Programmes, Optum Technology

In India, since 2016, the healthcare industry has been growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of around 22%. By the end of the year 2022, it is expected to reach USD 372 Billion. Undoubtedly, in terms of both employment and revenue, healthcare has become one of the largest sectors of the Indian economy.

Paul Nielson, VP Strategic Programmes, Optum Technology

Interestingly, post COVID19, technological innovations have led to the rapid transformation of the healthcare sector in India. The technology and startup ecosystem are boosting the innovations and hence contributing to the growth in the health tech sector. Recently, Optum’s unique Startup Studio program has been launched in the country to drive the health tech start-up revolution. With more than 160,000 people collaborating worldwide, Optum is trying to make the health system work better for every human being on the planet.

Due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns the healthcare industry has turned more virtual. To talk about how the company is planning to help in this virtual-driven world, and other related topics, Tarun Bhardwaj of The Financial Express has an in-depth conversation with Paul Nielson, VP Strategic Programmes, Optum Technology. Watch the complete information filled exclusive interview below:

Virtual meetings/visits have considerably helped in providing healthcare services to the hinterlands of India. In the near future technology will definitely bring many more changes to this sector.