Sakra World Hospital collaborates with MyHealthcare to launch a patient-centric digital health ecosystem

MyHealthcare announced on Wednesday the launch of a patient-centric digital health platform in collaboration with Sakra World Hospital that will deliver 360-degree patient care outcomes.

Through this collaboration, Sakra World Hospital will be using the MyHealthcare platform to accelerate its digital transformation journey, with the launch of the Sakra Patient Mobile App, AI-based EMR for digital prescriptions, integrated virtual consultation platform and more, according to the company’s press statement. Moreover, the platform aims to extend all Sakra World Hospital, Sakra Premium Clinic and Sakra Homecare services to patients, in the comfort of their homes. The digital ecosystem is also streamlining the patient journey within the hospital.

“Digitisation and digitalisation of healthcare delivery have become a necessity to improve patient engagement, deliver integrated healthcare services and manage patient care continuum beyond the physical hospital. Launching the Sakra patient app is just the beginning, we will be working with MyHealthcare in building a complete digital patient care ecosystem for Sakra World Hospitals, Sakra Premium Clinic and Sakra Homecare Services,” Lovekesh Phasu, COO, Sakra World Hospitals said in a statement.

According to the company, the Sakra Patient mobile apps serve as a single-window, empowering patients to manage all their healthcare needs such as booking doctor appointments (physical or virtual), diagnostics tests at the hospital, preventive health check-ups, viewing their test results and other diagnostics reports, manage health for their families, view e-prescriptions and request for pathology tests or delivery of medicines at home. In empowering their health, the platform comes with built-in vitals trackers and health dashboards, and will soon have patient monitoring devices integrated as well, the company claims.

“At Sakra, we are committed to using all available technology solutions and advancements to create a patient-centric ecosystem. Patients today have access to cutting edge mobile technology platforms to manage their retail, financial, transportation and content consumption needs, with a huge gap in healthcare. We are working with MyHealthcare to improve the healthcare management of our patients and use the benefits such as clinical analytics and timely clinical alerts to deliver better patient care outcomes. Our goal is to use the best available technology platforms such as MyHealthcare to improve patient engagement and service experience in managing their care,” Bhoopendra Solanki, Chief Information Office, Sakra World Hospital said in a statement.

The company is planning to expand the Sakra digital patient ecosystem across all in-patient and daycare services, including MyHealthcare’s remote patient monitoring platform.

“We believe the future lies in technology-enabled healthcare delivery. We are revolutionising the care delivery process using digital technology and AI. In the post COVID landscape, patients, doctors, and hospitals are looking toward digital solutions to manage healthcare delivery and address the distinct needs of each patient. Through our collaboration with Sakra World Hospital and Sakra Premium Clinic, we have been able to align our digital healthcare ecosystem to Sakra’s digital roadmap and long term vision of using technology to improve patient care. Adoption of our specialty care EMR solutions, with in-built AI solutions such as voice-based CPOE and AI-enabled CDSS, will help Sakra World Hospital in delivering personalised healthcare services to its patients,” Shyatto Raha, Founder and CEO MyHealthcare said in a statement.