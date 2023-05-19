scorecardresearch
Revvity announces license agreement with AstraZeneca for Next-Generation Base Editing Technology

Revvity has also developed a novel proprietary method to leverage the base editing mechanism to insert, it added.

Written by Health Desk
Base editing has been demonstrated in T-cells and iPSCs using the Pin-point system, the company said.

Revvity, Inc. on Friday announced a new license agreement with AstraZeneca for the technology underlying its Pin-point base editing system, a next-generation modular gene editing platform with a strong safety profile.

“Our fundamental goal for the Pin-point platform is to translate the technology from pre-clinical research into the clinic, and ultimately, impact patient lives. In that vein, we are delighted to announce this non-exclusive agreement with AstraZeneca to support their creation of cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated diseases,” Dr. Alan Fletcher, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences at Revvity, said in a statment.

According to the company, the Pin-point system and the underlying base editing technology is designed to enable highly efficient and precise single and multiplex (multi-gene) editing without an unintended impact on cell viability or functionality.

“Base editing has been demonstrated in T-cells and iPSCs using the Pin-point system, showing that the technology has potential across a range of cell types and therapeutic indications,” the company said in a statement.

Revvity has also developed a novel proprietary method to leverage the base editing mechanism to insert genes, such as to create an allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy by knocking in a CAR while knocking out immune markers simultaneously, it added.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 14:58 IST

