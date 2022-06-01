RESET TECH collaborates with S-VYASA University to launch a health and wellness app

RESET TECH, an AI-driven holistic health-tech platform in association with S-VYASA, announced on Wednesday that it has launched a health and wellness app called AAYU. According to the company’s press statement, the app will aim to address and heal chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders through the means of the right approach to yoga and meditation. The app will effectively provide users with personalized wellness solutions and offer doctor consultations based on an individual’s personal history and monitor their progress enabling them to accelerate their healing and recovery, the company claims.

“The app aims to reach and impact over 5 million chronic disease patients within a span of five years. Unlike the conventional medical approach, AAYU addresses the root cause of the diseases going beyond temporary care. This app will help to restore lost health and aims to cure diseases born out of lifestyle disorders that have plagued people over the past decades. AAYU uses Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and advanced analytics as to the building blocks of its tech architecture. The app has been designed by doctors from S-VYASA University and the knowledge and information therein is based on research from over 750 medical papers,” the company stated.

The app, AAYU, offers personalised programs that help effectively monitor progress. With an aim to understand the customer first, the app seeks to match individual’s needs with the expertise of S-VYASA to effectively manage and provide support for diseases like heart disease, PCOS, hypertension, insomnia, anxiety disorder, arthritis, diabetes, obesity, back pain, asthma, depression, hypothyroidism among others, which will be addressed through holistic wellness solutions, such as integrated yoga therapy, guided meditation, pranayama, and relaxation techniques.

RESET TECH was founded by Karan Talreja, Luke Coutinho, and Vamsi Krishna Talasila. Meanwhile, the company offers therapeutic health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation.

“We believe that most diseases are self-induced due to lifestyle choices and stress. With this app, people will get a chance to address these issues through yoga and meditation, enabling them to heal and cure themselves over a period of time,” Karan Talreja, Founder of RESET TECH, said in a statement.

“Our decades of research and experience have helped us build holistic methods of healing. The AAYU app will ensure that the science of yoga and its therapeutic methods are available to everyone globally in a few clicks. We are confident that the amalgamation of S-VYASA’s capabilities and RESET TECH’s technology expertise will revolutionize yoga-centric healing methods,” Dr. HR Nagendra, Chancellor, S-VYASA Deemed to be University, Bengaluru, India stated.