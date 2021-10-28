Remote Patient Monitoring improves access to patient data to deliver high-quality care: Ajeya Motaganahalli, Honeywell

Digitizing workflows through leveraging touchpoint data, deploying robotics and neural networks can remove bottlenecks, improve the patient experience, and accelerate response times.

In addition to lower costs and higher efficiency, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) improves access to patient data, and is equipped with the ability to deliver high-quality care to a sizeable patient pool with a reduced risk of burnout. At CAGR of 12.22%, Remote Patient Monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 2936.38 million by 2025

While Indian healthcare has made strides, there are fundamental infrastructure challenges such as high patient to bed ratio (5 beds per 10000 people) and challenges in caregiving, which has widened gulf between patients and healthcare providers. This gulf further entails a host of challenges when it comes to traditional patient care – a delay in response time from the caregivers’ end, error-prone staff checking multiple times on patients which breeds process redundancy and the possibility of missing out on patients’ critical signs.

This is precisely where RPM assumes immense significance, not just for the healthcare providers but also for the patients. In an exclusive conversation with the Financial Express Online, Ajeya Motaganahalli, CTO, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, India shares insights about the benefits of RPM, market scenario and the way forward. Excerpts

Why is there a need for real time monitoring solutions in remote patient care

The pandemic has thrown further light on the system’s efficacy, as non-emergency patients could be treated remotely with the same level of attention and care. For the other end of the spectrum i.e patients, the key takeaways could well be categorized into four broad headers –

Better access to healthcare knowledge and facilities: RPM enhances the capacity for healthcare providers to cater to a larger set of patients, who in turn are now more aware of standard caregiving processes and increasingly responsive to the same.

Improved quality of care through precision and prediction: Involving caregivers more directly with relevant patient data, RPM enables a streamlined operating procedure which benefits patient care. It improves patient behaviour by creating a system which facilitates greater engagement and accountability, as patients increasingly tend to take control of their health.

Regular assurance of constant monitoring using reliable methods: Patients now have the assurance about credible systems in place which are responsible for tracking their health and overall well being on a regular basis, thereby supplementing their mental recovery.

Data driven, accurate insights and feedback: Owing to the RPM process being largely comprehensive, patients are enriched with greater amounts of education, support and feedback and as a result, interact closely with the caregiver in every step of the process.

How can caregiving processes be digitized and critical tasks be automated?

A typical caregiving process involves numerous end-to-end workflows such as managing and coordinating medical professionals, onboarding patients, case and utilization management, collecting patient data, remote monitoring, and patient wellness. These workflows contain information about critical routine tasks that are essential for healthcare providers and patients. Traditionally, these exercises are managed manually and are a huge time investment for healthcare staff, while being consistently prone to errors.

Integrating automation into the process orchestrates how work gets done in a way that is centralized and streamlined. It makes the process of assigning and delegating tasks more efficient and less time-consuming. Digitizing workflows through leveraging touchpoint data, deploying robotics and neural networks can remove bottlenecks, improve the patient experience, and accelerate response times. Exploring predictive maintenance through AI, computer vision and image processing, healthcare workers can spend more time focused on patient care and other critical activities.

How can tech solutions help healthcare providers increase productivity, efficiency, and shape the future of their organization?

Technological intervention in key healthcare systems has induced precision and consistency, while reshaping processes and paving the way for future advancements. From minimizing errors that used to creep in due to staff fatigue and inattentiveness, to bolstering safety in treatment solutions through advanced operating procedures and assured recommendations, authorities have made significant strides in their mission to provide quality care.

Predictive AI technologies have impacted several operational and administrative areas, enabling faster data retrieval, improved ordering and quicker billing. AI systems have set up checks and balances, which ensure minimal likelihood of medical malpractice resulting from improper diagnosis or false treatment. Productivity has been enhanced through automating diagnostic processes, as real time patient monitoring helps workers to track divergences, expedite processes and act on feedback, thereby facilitating holistic patient management without compromising on simplicity and accuracy.

How do new age health solutions optimise the life care journey, while delivering a consistently great patient experience?

The advent of technology in the healthcare sector is reshaping the relationship between patients, healthcare providers, and the health system. By connecting patients and healthcare providers, treatments can be improved due to round the clock data, collected in real time. This accurate information assists healthcare providers to develop an immediate plan of action, predict trends to anticipate occurrences and address issues proactively.

In essence, healthcare can transform when all stakeholders are empowered by using digital tools on every step of their journey. Contemporary solutions hold the potential to optimize the life care journey for patients through improved quality of healthcare, better access to quality treatment and assurance through periodic feedback enabled by the use of precision tech. A crucial outcome of this is the fact that patients feel more involved in their treatment process, as communication channels have increased, thereby redefining the healthcare ecosystem. Ergo, an integrated, new-age approach to deploying healthcare streamlines processes, prevents escalations and improves overall quality of life.

