Pristyn Care to increase its employee base by 20 percent over next year

Pristyn Care announced on Wednesday that it is doubling its efforts to provide quality secondary surgery care. The company has announced its plans to increase its employee strength by 20 percent by 2023.

According to the company’s press statement, Pristyn Care has already been hiring across departments such as medical operations, patient care and safety, medical directorate, med-tech, digital marketing, product development, and technology. The next few months will also see 200+ doctors, super-speciality surgeons, and medical experts being on-boarded.

“Currently, 400+ in-house surgeons are treating over 50+ diseases across the country. Till date, it has created 20,000 healthcare jobs, including nursing and paramedical staff in its empanelled hospitals and clinics across 40+ cities. The company’s hiring plans align with its mission to expand its footprint and presence into Tier 2, and Tier 3 markets in India. The company also has a comprehensive tech stack of over 30+ tech products to provide maximum benefits to patients, doctors and hospitals. The expanded design, product and engineering teams will be responsible for building long-term tech capabilities for Pristyn Care,” the company said in a statement.

“We are focused on providing opportunities at every level in the healthcare industry. We have already created 20,000 jobs (direct & in-direct), most of which are in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The teams play a crucial role in driving world-class innovations. We are committed to making healthcare accessible to everyone. We are excited about the possibilities that a rapidly evolving health-tech space presents and will continue to lead innovations for our patients and doctors across the country,”

Commenting on the development, Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder at Pristyn Care, said in a statement.

“We are experiencing unprecedented tailwinds in India. We are looking to capitalize on this by deploying the right resources and increasing our market share. The aim is to create an ecosystem where talent, innovation and newer possibilities emerge. We also want to make sure that we are ready to meet the growing demand in tier 2 and 3 cities and be able to deliver the best healthcare services to our patients. We are excited for this next phase of growth at Pristyn care as we continue to scale our offerings across the country,” Srinivas Reddy P, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Pristyn Care, stated.

Recently, the company announced that it had doubled its surgical centers to 800 and completed one million+ patient interactions while treating over 100,000 patients. The company’s goal is to double the economic opportunities, thereby creating a set-up where highly trained staff serve patients during the surgical processes and take care of their every need.