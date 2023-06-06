scorecardresearch
Pristyn Care launches AI-powered medical trainer to standardise healthcare training

According to the company’s statement, the introduction of Mira represents the next phase of Pristyn Care’s commitment to integrating technology into healthcare.

Written by Health Desk
Mira is an advanced AI-enabled trainer designed to empower Pristyn Care's care coordinators.

Pristyn Care on Tuesday announced the introduction of its new AI-powered trainer Mira.AI. According to the company’s press statement, with Mira’s arrival, Pristyn Care aims to revolutionize the training process for its care coordinators by incorporating highly engaging training modules.

Mira is an advanced AI-enabled trainer designed to empower Pristyn Care’s care coordinators with comprehensive knowledge and expertise across 13 medical categories, the company claimed.

“Mira will start delivering highly standardized and engaging training experiences to Pristyn Care’s latest batch of 100 care coordinators. These coordinators will undergo an intensive training program of 92 meticulously crafted modules. By leveraging Mira’s capabilities, Pristyn Care is ensuring its care coordinators have the necessary skills to assist patients and effectively provide the highest quality care,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company’s statement, the introduction of Mira represents the next phase of Pristyn Care’s commitment to integrating technology into healthcare. In its next phase, Mira will also extend her training capabilities to doctors, hospital partners and paramedical staff, facilitating their understanding and adoption of the latest medical techniques and technological advancements. With Mira’s guidance, Pristyn Care’s medical professionals will enhance their expertise and stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, it added.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Mira to the Pristyn Care team. With Mira, we are taking a significant stride towards establishing standardized healthcare services in India. In addition, our care coordinators and medical professionals will benefit from an exceptional AI-powered training experience courtesy of Mira. This initiative perfectly aligns with our dedication to providing patient-centric care and utilizing technology to enhance healthcare outcomes,” Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder Pristyn Care, said in a statement.

Pristyn Care’s investment in Mira.AI reflects its dedication to staying ahead of the curve and fostering a culture of continuous learning within its organization, it claimed.

First published on: 06-06-2023 at 14:15 IST

