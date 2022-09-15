Preventive Healthcare: Can AI and ML make the world a healthier place?

By Anurag Khosla

World over with the upsurge in manifestation of chronic diseases and their corelating deaths, people are aligning themselves towards better health through ‘Prophylaxis’. Preventive healthcare or prophylaxis are the diverse methods of disease prevention. People are making cognizant choices towards embracing good health with guided and regular screening. Preventive healthcare/ healthcare has seen complexities, decision making and suggestive treatment protocols beyond par with the interconnected disciplinaries of ‘Artificial Intelligence – AI’ and ‘Machine Learning -ML’ in conjunction.

The current preventive healthcare scenario is seeing rapid innovation in understanding disease predisposition, pattern and predictive diagnosis basis the concurrent implementation and jumpstart with AI and ML. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in co-occurrence filter Brobdingnagian data volumes helping doctors, researchers and scientists with greater efficiencies in research and trials, prognosis and diagnosis, along with pre-emptive disease identification and individual risk markers.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning assistance is sought in reducing and preventing the omission and commission of preventable medical errors with reduced detection delays, accurate diagnoses, rapid symptom and cure checks, real-time analysis of health records – test results – and unstructured information, automated processes for disease diagnosis, new medicine development, accelerated combating of rare disease with interrogative biology.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are well on the course towards focal healthcare reengineering, where the adage ‘Prevention is better than cure’ stands tall. AI and ML platforms have been created and are being implemented globally where doctors and deep-learning scientists are using interactive symptom checkers and a monitoring system to provide patient medical information hitherto, another area is where therapists operate at a digital therapeutics platform that provides for personalized programs with reviews, resources, exercises and relaxation techniques. An interesting AI and ML platform is treating and reversing chronic medical conditions with its combination of healthcare, medical science, AI – ML along with IoT. Many prestigious hospitals globally are using predictive AI techniques to prioritise hospital activity vis-à-vis patient benefits, accelerate processes, reduce waiting time with higher machine efficiencies, developing personalized health plans, interpretation of genetic testing and early disease treatment, along with automating administrative tasks and insurance management.

The pandemic was a battleground that bred winning stories of AI and ML application giving hope, health, and longevity to patients in India and rest of the world. The combination of cutting- edge technology, drug testing and agile manufacturing curtailed the chaos.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning in preventive healthcare arena will keep up to offering life changing solutions and duly impact the lives of scores with a preventive and holistic approach and diagnosis. Going forward, doctors, researchers and scientists along with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will help develop customisable pre-emptive medication basis individual DNA amongst the many yet unidentifiable areas of preventive healthcare research and reach.

The future probability of AI and ML aided preventive healthcare picking velocity needs judicious vocalization, gaining adoption and standardized API’s on the global healthcare ecosystem. Marking interoperability in healthcare as the prime mover needs strong advocacy, as most success on the rapidly innovating healthcare highway needs cumulating and assimilating healthcare data from silos to create a robust interoperability platform as the bedrock to future means of preventive healthcare for all.

(The author is CEO, vHealth by Aetna. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)