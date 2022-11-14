Precision diagnostics: Making AI-enabled cath labs in India

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are one of the major public health challenges of the 21st century. In India, these account for 60% of all deaths, of which, 82% occur due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), chronic respiratory diseases, cancer, and diabetes. The irony is that majority of premature NCD deaths are preventable and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies can be the saviour here.

Diagnosis and treatment of disease has been at the core of AI in healthcare in recent years. “Powered by AI tools analysing digital health records, our understanding of how these diseases manifest is expanding,” says Shravan Subramanyam, managing director, Wipro GE Healthcare. “The rising complexity of patient profiles and shifting disease patterns is making the need for personalised care even more vital and AI solutions have the potential to transform the patient care pathway.”

GE Healthcare’s AI-powered Cath lab — Optima IGS 320 — is playing a revolutionary role in advance cardiac care. Built at Wipro GE Healthcare’s new factory launched under the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme in Bengaluru, the Cath lab leverages the GE proprietary AutoRight technology. AutoRight features AI that automatically optimises image and dose parameters in real time. “We aim to drive intelligent imaging to support cardiologists and patients with customised treatment protocols and therapies and enable access to quality healthcare across all of India,” says Subramanyam.

While interventional cardiology and Cath labs are promising solutions, there remain gaps in care delivery that must be bridged. There is a demand for affordable cath labs and supporting technologies across Tier-II and Tier-III regions, as well as for robust, rapid decision-making within these labs during critical procedures. The AI-enabled Cath Lab — Optima IGS 320 with AutoRight, aims to address this gap; the product offers advanced visualisation across imaging to support reliable, intelligent, and efficient healthcare delivery that reaches the last mile. Designed for cardiac and electrophysiology procedures, Optima IGS 320 is based on proven technology and an efficient AI imaging chain, ensuring superior image quality for interventionalists.

Earlier this year, Wipro GE Healthcare launched its next-generation Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner – the first product that was designed and manufactured end-to-end at the manufacturing plant.

The pandemic spurred the digital transformation of healthcare, Subramanyam stresses. With limited in-person consultations, the adoption of virtual health solutions from teleconsultations to remote monitoring accelerated at an unprecedented rate. With this shift, there arose a need for greater connectivity and streamlined healthcare networks. Emerging trends included unified digital health platforms, which open the door to faster access to information and accurate predictive modelling, and cloud computing to support such systems with storage of large streams of data. Additionally, 5G supports greater connectivity across healthcare ecosystems. Other notable trends include cutting-edge technologies like AR and VR geared towards physicians to support virtual, hands-on training through enhanced visualisation of complex procedures.

According to Subramanyam, the goal is to achieve precision healthcare, build on patient centricity and improve access. Herein, the industry will put a greater emphasis on connectivity and accessibility. “The adoption of novel technologies like 5G connectivity will spearhead faster data transfers and help us improve the patient’s journey, from early diagnosis to targeted therapy,” he says.

GE Healthcare’s 5G Innovation Lab, situated at the John F Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC) Bengaluru, is expected to play a major role in this regard. The first such facility for GE Healthcare across the globe, the lab will serve as a testbed to develop future-ready products and solutions.

