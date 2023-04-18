Practo receives QAI accreditation for its medical quality

Practo, an integrated healthcare company, on Tuesday announced that it earned the Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) accreditation for the high medical quality of its telehealth services, and reportedly becoming the first digital healthcare company in India to receive this recognition.

The certification is a significant milestone for Practo, setting new international industry standards and establishing the company’s unmatched commitment to delivering exceptional quality healthcare, the company claimed.

“QAI is the first and only accreditation body in India that offers this International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) certified accreditation on a global scale. The accreditation process was a rigorous evaluation from the QAI central team covering 61 standards and 230 criteria on infrastructure, process and clinical outcome, finally conferring the ‘Gold seal’ of excellence on compliance to these standards. The certification is a testament to Practo’s commitment to patient-centricity & safety validated on account of trained and credentialed healthcare professionals, patient education and streamlined protocols with ethical clinical processes, resulting in enhanced patient experience,” the company said in a statement.

With this, the organisation continues to set industry benchmarks with systems at par with national and international standards, solidifying its position as a leader in the digital healthcare industry, it added.

Also Read Practo launches cashless OPD services for corporates in India

“Practo needs to be commended for the tremendous efforts put in for demonstrating compliance to QAI accreditation standards for Telehealth, resulting in accreditation which is a testament to the excellent documentation and implementation of various policies, procedures and processes for delivering clinical care to their patients through telehealth services. I am sure that QAI accreditation will help Practo to promote continuous quality improvement, build public trust and confidence, help to comply with applicable regulatory requirements, provide a competitive advantage, and support patient safety,” Dr. B.K. Rana, CEO-QAI said in a statement.

Practo launched its telehealth services in 2016 to democratise quality healthcare in India.

“Today marks a momentous occasion for Practo and the digital healthcare industry as a whole. It’s gratifying to see all our hard work and efforts being recognized, and it motivates us to continue setting new standards for the industry. This win is not just ours, but it belongs to the entire healthcare ecosystem. It’s a win for our patients who can now trust that they are receiving the best possible care, and for our healthcare partners who can now be confident in their association with a company that sets the bar high. And it’s a win for the industry as a whole, as we collectively raise the standards of care and redefine what is possible in the digital healthcare space. We are excited about the future and the opportunities it presents to further our commitment to quality healthcare. We have many more initiatives planned, and we look forward to taking the industry along with us on this journey towards a new era of exceptional healthcare experiences for patients,” Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer said on Tuesday.