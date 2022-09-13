Practo appoints senior doctors to strengthen its medical team

Practo on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Abhijit Paul as Medical Director, Practo Care Surgeries (PCS), Dr. Sudip Roy as Senior Director, Primary Care and Dr. Hema Venkataraman as Medical Advisor, New offerings at Practo.

According to the company, these appointments will lead to an increased focus on quality, with doctors at the helm of each offering. The company claimed that with this, the medical team is now 40-member strong, with a total of over 200 years of experience (India and International) spanning hospital administration, radiology, anesthesiology, and endocrinology, to name a few.

The medical team is led by Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, who has been at the helm of ensuring the company’s products reflect international best practices, code of ethics, and standards in healthcare delivery, it stated.

“Core Responsibilities of the Medical team at Practo include: Audits and Training across consultations and medical establishments; Patient safety and care through complete pre-and-post-surgical investigations and recovery; Build quality manuals, code of ethics, and SOPs and ensure 100% adherence across functions, products and operations; and To verify and update medical, drug-related, doctor-related, and medical establishment information,” the company stated on Tuesday.

The company claimed that it is planning to expand the team of doctors in the medical team, further over the next two years.

In its press statement, the company said that Dr. Abhijit Paul will be responsible for all in-patient medical processes, standards and quality of care, viz. Secondary care (Practo Care Surgeries). Dr. Sudip will be responsible for setting and reviewing all out-patient processes for the Primary care business. Dr. Hema will be responsible for designing programs and strategies as part of Practo’s new medical offerings.

“Practo in its 14 years of operation, has constantly evolved to adopt and implement the best practices that resonate with its ultimate goal of improving access to quality healthcare across the country. And the medical team is aligned with the company’s vision to make that happen. With the appointment of Dr Paul, Dr Sudip, Dr Hema along with the strong team of healthcare professionals that we have built over the years, we will ensure that Practo emerges as the gold standard of quality when it comes to digital healthcare,” Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer said in a statement on Tuesday.

