Pfizer launches assistance app for patients in India

Pfizer on Friday announced that it has launched ‘Pfizer PAP India’—a mobile application designed to ease and fast track enrolment to Pfizer’s Patient Access Programs (PAP).

At present Pfizer runs over 10 programmes supporting patients with Pfizer treatments, the global pharma major stated on Friday.

“The mobile application, available on both iOS and Android platforms, is designed to support patients who would like to be a part of Pfizer’s Patient Access Program. Pfizer’s PAP offers eligible patients therapy assistance, based on a valid prescription by the treating physician and the submission of other required documents by the patient,” the company stated on Friday.

Patients can enroll in the programme by uploading the required documents. The confirmation of enrolment into the programme however is subject to the patient’s medical eligibility, and verification of required documents.

“Access to medicines, following a regimen, and alerts for check-ups are some of the challenges that patients often face. We wanted to offer them a one-stop solution that could simplify, schedule, and streamline their healthcare treatments at the touch of a button. We are looking at pulling in a host of value-added services in the convenience of a mobile app, which will improve the patient experience as well as the cost of care. To date, Pfizer has touched thousands of patient lives across the country through ongoing Patient Support Programs. The launch of Pfizer PAP India mobile application is expected to expand our reach and help transform healthcare outcomes for our patients,” said S. Sridhar, Country President, Pfizer India in a statement.

Last year, Pfizer launched its patient charter that defined how they interact and assist patients across the country. The charter focuses on making patient insights integral to their operational strategy, delivering easier and faster access to innovative therapies, and partnering with patient groups to support them. Reportedly, the company has launched multiple programmes under this initiative over the last few months.