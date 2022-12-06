Paytm launches digital locker for storing health documents

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the brand Paytm, a payment and financial services company, on Tuesday announced the launch of Paytm ABHA Health Locker for users to store their health documents. With Paytm Health Locker, users can directly share all the medical documents at healthcare facilities, the company claimed.

“Being a part of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Paytm is a certified Public Health Record app. Paytm ABHA Health Locker can be accessed once the user creates Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) on Paytm app. ABHA is a unique health number provided to every citizen to access healthcare services and personal medical records. A QR code is generated once ABHA is created and this can be scanned at hospitals and clinics during an emergency to instantly share the user’s medical history,” the company stated on Tuesday.

According to the company, the ABHA Health Locker also enables users to book appointments at certain hospitals using the QR code helping them to skip long queues.

“We are a certified Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Public Health Record App. Just as we stopped carrying cash, it is now time to stop carrying medical records with a Digital Health Locker, especially in case of an emergency. Our aim is to ensure that digital health services reach the maximum number of people, strengthening the healthcare services.” a Paytm Spokesperson said in a statement.

The company stated that with the Paytm ABHA Health Locker, a user can upload documents like a health insurance policy, diagnostic reports, prescriptions, medicine bills, COVID vaccine Certificates, PMJAY Cards to name a few.

Approved by the National Health Authority, data on Paytm Health Locker is built with robust security and encryption mechanisms, to ensure the privacy of all its users, the company claimed.

