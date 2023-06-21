Patients Deserve to Have Their Privacy Protected

By Saurabh Gupta

Over the past few years, healthcare has seen remarkable technological advancements. From cutting-edge imaging techniques and electronic health records to robotic surgeries and telehealth, technology has revolutionized the medical field. Wearable devices and genomics have further enhanced patient care by monitoring health and providing personalized therapeutic solutions.

However, as healthcare increasingly embraces technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data, the importance of data security cannot be overstated. In the transition from handwritten records to electronic health systems, ensuring the protection of patient data has become a priority. If patient-related information is not managed and stored diligently, it becomes vulnerable to unauthorized access and data breaches.

Data breaches have severe impacts on the healthcare industry. They lead to compromised patient privacy, legal consequences, financial losses, identity theft, service disruptions, and reputational damage. Protecting patient data is crucial to maintain trust and preserve the integrity of the industry.

Security Breaches:

Security breaches pose a significant threat to health information databases, file storages, and websites, exposing them to malicious cyberattacks. The de-anonymization of patients’ personal information and diagnoses represents a critical breach of privacy. Additionally, the unauthorized commercialization and illicit sharing of patient data worsen the situation, amplifying the risks associated with data breaches. Safeguarding patient data is of paramount importance to maintain trust, protect privacy, and uphold ethical standards in healthcare.

Statistics:

The surge in the number of individuals affected by cybersecurity attacks is alarming. In 2022, healthcare surpassed finance as the most breached industry, with Kroll reporting that it accounted for 22% of the breaches, compared to 16% in 2021. These escalating figures serve as a stark reminder of the urgent requirement for robust measures to ensure the protection of patient data and shield individuals from the far-reaching implications of data breaches.

Action Points:

There are a number of action points that healthcare leaders can take to protect patient data:

Implement Information Security Management System (ISMS) Policies: Implementing robust ISMS policies is a vital cornerstone in safeguarding patient data. These policies establish a comprehensive framework for managing information security risks and ensuring the consistent application of security controls across the organization. Essential components of effective ISMS policies encompass conducting thorough risk assessments, implementing stringent access control mechanisms, encrypting patient data, and establishing a robust incident response and recovery plan.

Harness the Power of AI-Enabled Data Leakage Protection (DLP): Traditional security measures may prove insufficient in safeguarding patient data. Embracing cutting-edge AI-enabled DLP tools unlocks unparalleled security capabilities. These innovative tools leverage AI algorithms to scrutinize user behaviour, promptly detect unusual or suspicious activities, provide complete visibility across the data life cycle, and issue real-time monitoring and alerts for proactive mitigation, empowering healthcare organizations to adopt proactive security measures.

Conclusion:

Protecting patient data is not only a legal and ethical imperative but also a crucial aspect of delivering high-quality healthcare services. By establishing robust ISMS policies and adhering to HIPAA guidelines, healthcare organizations can fortify their security posture and effectively safeguard patient data. By prioritizing data protection and adopting a comprehensive approach, healthcare organizations can ensure the Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability of patient data.

Optimal Strategies for Safeguarding Patient Data

Use strong passwords and implement two-factor authentication for all accounts with access to patient data.

Adopt a Zero Trust framework for secure access to sensitive patient data.

Implement continuous encryption measures for data at rest and in transit at all times.

Access patient data through secured and encrypted connections.

Keep software and systems up to date with the latest security patches to prevent vulnerabilities.

