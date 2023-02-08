Online medical consultations in Tier 2 & 3 cities grew by 87 percent in 2022: Study

Online consultation have jumped by 87 percent in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities like like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow whereas Metros witnessed a 75% increase in the same time period, a report by Lybrate revealed.

According to experts, the last two years have seen a rapid increase in online doctor consultations. It is noteworthy that telemedicine has given patients more accessible access to primary health care. As per Lybrate, online consultations have jumped by

The study also found that more women are now opting for online consultations. Online appointments by women grew over 65% in 2022 as compared to 2021.

According to the study, the most consulted specialities include Gastroenterology and ENT, which grew by over 150%. followed by dermatology and internal medicine which grew by 125%, psychiatry and paediatrics (110 %) and Gynaecology consultations grew by 100% in 2022.

Young adults under 25 are more curious about sexual health-related guidance by posting queries on the platform, such as masturbation addiction, STDs, pregnancy and PCOS.

The data also revealed that people between 25 to 45 years majorly book consultations for their kids or issues related to sexual or mental health. Those above 45 years primarily seek consultations on chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, post-COVID-19 complications and thyroid-related ailments.

Some of the highest searched keywords among men across age groups were Masturbation Addiction, Penile enlargement and Erectile Dysfunction. Meanwhile, PCOS, Healthy pregnancy and irregular periods were the highest searched keywords among women across India.

The data has been collated from the 111 million interactions that happened between users and doctors on the Lybrate platform in 2022.

“The pandemic has brought a massive shift in patient behaviour, especially most of them seeking medical consultations and communicating with doctors online and oﬄine. We are not only witnessing a great demand for online consultations, but oﬄine consultations have also jumped by over 2X over the past year. It is encouraging to see that Indians are becoming more and more health conscious. We are committed to doing our bit in promoting preventive healthcare in the country and these insights are important to set the direction of healthcare delivery to make it accessible and affordable,” Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder of Pristyn Care said in a statement.