NHA invites EoI from stakeholders to develop solutions for digital health ecosystem in India

The implementing agency for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) National Health Authority (NHA) has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from stakeholders to develop innovative solutions towards building a national digital health ecosystem for India.

This collaborative approach is aimed to develop and make digital public goods available to public and/or private entities. Interested parties shall provide these solutions as a service at no cost to public and/or private entities.

ABDM has been envisaged to create a seamless online platform towards enabling interoperability within the digital healthcare ecosystem.

The digital healthcare ecosystem has been facilitated with a set of ‘digital building blocks’ which can be used by any entity to provide key capabilities for ABDM.



Speaking on the development, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA added that NHA has invited all interested parties to contribute to the Unified Health Interface (UHI), Health Claims Protocol (HCP), and various other open-source digital public goods to expand the digital health ecosystem. Such an undertaking will not only expedite Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goals in India, but also have ripple effects on the global health ecosystem.

The key building blocks of ABDM are – ABHA, Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Information Exchange & Consent Manager (HIE-CM).

Designed to enable identification of participating entities like health care providers, patients and health professionals, these building blocks will enable exchange of interoperable health data with patient consent. The digital ecosystem developed is now accessible to health facilities and health tech players for integration.

There are over 800 participants integrated currently with ABDM’s registries and enabling health data exchange through the HIE-CM.

In order to collaborate with all technology providers/individuals to build a digital health network, NHA has requested interested parties who are providing these solutions to correspond through email at abdm@nha.gov.in.