NHA announces Paytm as Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission’s integrated app to create Health ID

One97 Communications Limited which owns the brand Paytm, India’s digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants, has announced that it is a part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission as an integrated app partner. According to Paytm, with this partnership, the multinational financial technology company has integrated National Health Authority’s (NHA) ABHA, through which its users can create their unique health ID or ABHA number on its app. This move is a part of the company’s initiatives to bring digital health services to its users.

The NHA on Sunday took to Twitter and made an announcement on social media about the partnership, which is aimed at helping users create their ABHA number. In a tweet, NHA said, “You can create your ABHA number from your Paytm app. Open your @Paytm app and search for #ABHA”.

Paytm with this partnership becomes the largest consumer platform to enable the creation of ABHA numbers for both Android and iOS users, as per its press statement.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) is crucial in creating a digital health record for the people of the country and it will allow them to access and share their health data, with consent, with participating healthcare providers and payers, Paytm said in a statement. With the help of the ABHA number, users can access and link their Personal Health Records (PHR) as well to create a longitudinal health history.

“Additionally, users can access the Paytm Health Storefront that aggregates and brings the best names in the healthcare space and through which users can book teleconsultations, purchase from pharmacies, book a lab test, buy health insurance, apply for medical loans, and much more. Through this, users can rely on the Paytm app for all their healthcare needs,” the company said.

After this announcement, a Paytm spokesperson said, “We are proud to have partnered with the NHA for helping millions of users create unique ABHA numbers for accessing digital health records. Our digital health initiatives are aligned with the Government of India’s steps toward empowering Indians with easy access to healthcare.”

In addition to vaccine-related services, Paytm offers various healthcare services through its app including online doctor consultations, lab tests, and buying health and Covid-related insurance.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to provide a digital Health ID to people which will contain their health records.