Nearly 60 % of patients are delaying treatments due to lack of health insurance: Pristyn Care Data Labs study

A new study conducted by Pristyn Care Data Labs has revealed around 60 percent of patients are delaying treatment due to the lack of any health cover. The healthcare service provider said on Wednesday that their study has revealed that 67 percent of respondents believe that their health insurance policies are difficult to understand and don’t give a holistic view of the benefits provided.

According to the company’s press statement, the results come from a Pristyn Care survey answered by over 1,100 respondents and insights from internal data of more than 4 lakh patient interactions around health insurance studied by Pristyn Care Data Lab.

Recently, the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) recently revealed that India has witnessed a marginal improvement in health insurance coverage. However, even those who are insured face various challenges such as dealing with complex paperwork, delay in discharge, uncertainty about disease coverage among others issues, the company claimed.

As per a study conducted by Pristyn Care Data Labs, almost 50 percent of patients feel that a long waiting time for approvals is the biggest pain point while filing for an insurance claim.

According to the Pristyn Care study, a vast majority of people want alternative treatments like Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, homeopathy, and naturopathy to be covered under health insurance. It is followed by cosmetic procedures (plastic surgery, weight loss treatments) to be covered by health insurance providers at 21 percent.

“The patient’s journey starts from buying health insurance, meeting a healthcare provider, receiving diagnosis, getting treatment, paying for the services and then claiming health insurance. Among the dozens of healthcare pain points, long waiting time for the claim approval is the biggest pain point as one vastly underestimates the costs associated with medical treatments,” Commenting on the study findings, Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder at Pristyn Care said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per industry reports, 27.5 million couples in India suffer from infertility. Many doctors believe that these numbers will increase. 20 percent of survey respondents also believe that IVF and infertility procedures should be covered under insurance given the rising costs.

“India has the lowest rates of health insurance penetration and COVID-19 induced medical inflation has caused people to delay surgeries. Elective surgeries are not life-threatening but any delay can impact the overall quality of life. Regular health check-ups, cashless coverage, and the best medical facilities at the best hospitals are all benefits of having health insurance, which will keep one’s family assured. Finding the right health cover can add more healthy years to anyone’s life,” he added.

Seven cities, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai, were chosen for the study by Pristyn Care.

