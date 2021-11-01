Nanavati Max Hospital launches hub and spoke Stroke Centre in Mumbai powered by artificial Intelligence

Till date, Nanavati Max Hospital has successfully treated about 80 patients based on fast, fully automated and accurate imaging of RapidAi.

Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital has launched India’s first Hub-and-Spoke model for Stroke Management in Mumbai, powered by cutting edge RAPID Artificial Intelligence (AI) software.

This state-of-the-art network of hub (Nanavati Max Hospital) and five spoke centres (city based diagnostic centres), will be assisted by AI to successfully treat eligible patients up to 24 hours after onset of stroke symptoms.

Till date, Nanavati Max Hospital has successfully treated about 80 patients based on fast, fully automated, accurate imaging of RapidAi. Developed by leading stroke experts, the Rapid platform combines deep learning, machine learning and expert feature extraction. Together these provide unparalleled sensitivity and specificity across stroke modules.

Forty two year old Orissa resident Rekha Saha was the recent beneficiary of RapidAi imaging at Nanavati Max Hospital. Saha was visiting Mumbai for the first time to meet her daughter, when she suffered a stroke.

Speaking on the case, Dr Pradyumna Oak, Director of Neurology and Head of Stroke Unit, Nanavati Max Hospital, said, “Surprisingly, patient’s MRI of the brain showed no restricted diffusion, which wasn’t consistent with her clinical condition. Only through rapid sequencing of MRI, we found significant possible damage in the brain parenchyma. Since the patient was on blood thinners due to her existing heart condition, we decided to perform a mechanical thrombectomy. We extracted the blood clot and the patient’s condition improved dramatically.”

Saha was discharged on October 26, with no residual effects of stroke. On the backdrop of such excellent patient outcomes, Nanavati Max Hospital launched a RapidAi powered hub-and-stroke network throughout the city. A scan performed at any of the five locations will be delivered within 2 to 5 minutes to the hub centre through PACS, email, the Rapid Mobile App and Rapid Web App.

“Our mission is to help stroke patients who don’t have access to appropriate treatment due scarcity of fast and quality imaging technology. RapidAi is backed by two landmark stroke trials published in The New England Journal of Medicine, DAWN and DEFUSE 3, which successfully treated patients up to 24 hours after onset. The technology is also backed by our own unparalleled cerebrovascular expertise and state-of-the-art radiological services. On this World Stroke Day, we continue to advice patients to reach a stroke-ready hospital immediately after the onset of symptoms and achieve optimum outcomes,” said Mangla Dembi, Senior Vice President and Head, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

