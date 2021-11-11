MyHealthcare’s Electronic Medical Record(EMR) system brings clinicians, diagnostics, patients on one platform

The electronic medical record will provide integrated data about the patient's medical history including diagnosis, treatment, medical devices among others to help the doctors take an informed decision on the treatment of the patients.

“Our focus is to provide functional and user-friendly solutions to our patients, doctors and healthcare partners," said Shyatto Raha, Founder and CEO of MyHealthcare.

MyHealthcare has launched a new Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system under which patients of Cardiology, Paediatrics, Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology and ENT will have an integrated digital medical record.

The electronic medical record will provide integrated data about the patient’s medical history including diagnosis, treatment, medical devices among others to help the doctors take an informed decision on the treatment of the patients.

The MyHealthcare Electronic Medical Record system will work seamlessly among the select group of partner specialty hospitals and clinics across different parts of the country.

The healthcare company has also integrated the EMR with global conglomerates like Amazon, Microsoft to make its digital clinical solutions integrated across the spectrum. The company has also taken on board the leading medical specialists and taken their inputs for designing the digital medical record system for each speciality.

Apart from the hospitals and medical practitioners, the company has also inked partnerships with several leading diagnostics providers in the country including Healthians, Dr Lal Path Labs and Metropolis to provide all-encompassing data about the patient’s medical history on one integrated platform.

The EMR system has been primarily designed to provide data assistance and diagnosis aid to clinicians by bringing the patient’s clinical map on an integrated platform. The EMR system apart from having patient data has also been appended with over 19000 drugs, care protocols and other support systems. The system has also been provided with an AI-based voice-to-text engine which can be availed by clinicians to record their observations on the system.

The company has claimed that its EMR systems are capable of improving the efficiency of clinicians by as much as 70 percent by allowing them to spend more time with their patients without bothering about the disparate source of information about the patient’s medical history.

“Our focus is to provide functional and user-friendly solutions to our patients, doctors and healthcare partners,” said Shyatto Raha, Founder and CEO of MyHealthcare. Raha further said that the platform has been designed by clinicians for clinicians.

Apart from the currently operational specialities, the company is looking forward to adding the specialities of Oncology, Neurology and others to its EMR systems, Raha added. Raha further said that in the coming future the company will also strive to expand its network of hospitals and speciality clinics.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.