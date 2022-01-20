MyHealthcare strengthens leadership team with appointment of Sanjay Bapna as Chief Commercial Officer

MyHealthcare is today managing the healthcare needs of over 24 million patients today, across 85 super speciality hospitals, over 200 speciality clinics, diagnostics service providers, e-pharmacies and homecare providers.

MyHealthcare has announced the appointment of Sanjay Bapna as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this job role, Sanjay will be responsible for driving the business traction across all MyHealthcare platforms, including its AI offerings through institutional sales, strategic partnerships and other high growth revenue initiatives.

MyHealthcare is a speciality healthcare platform that partners with hospitals and clinics in delivering an integrated, digital, patient care ecosystem. It connects patients to a nationwide network of care providers to manage their healthcare needs from diagnosis to cure.

It is today managing the healthcare needs of over 24 million patients today, across 85 super speciality hospitals, over 200 speciality clinics, diagnostics service providers, e-pharmacies and homecare providers.

Over the next quarter, MyHealthcare plans to cross 100 hospitals delivering care through its platforms. Last year, MyHealthcare launched its speciality clinical platforms for Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Endocrinology, Cardiology & Internal Medicine. The company plans to launch its IVF ecosystem by March 2022, followed by Oncology by Q1 of 2022.

With 30 years of experience across healthcare and technology, Sanjay brings in-depth industry expertise and learnings in building robust, scalable business solutioning. A specialist in overall business strategy, he completed his engineering from NIT Kurukshetra. Previously Sanjay has held key positions in multinational organisations such as L&T, Hewlett Packard and Philips where he has led large business units. He has worked with healthcare start-ups such as Doxper, leading their corporate and institutional sales and building a successful growth trajectory.

Shyatto Raha, Founder and CEO, MyHealthcare said “As MyHealthcare is poised for its strong growth ahead, we are fortunate to have an experienced professional such as Sanjay join us. He is an accomplished industry leader with deep strategy, sales and business development expertise making him a valuable asset to our leadership team. MyHealthcare is bringing to the healthcare sector innovative clinical and patient care ecosystems, Sanjay has a proven track record in building successful market entry strategies for healthcare technology solutions, the fit and timing could not be better for us!”

Commenting on his new role Sanjay Bapna said “Working with innovative healthcare solutions has been a great attraction for me. MyHealthcare has built a truly innovative healthcare ecosystem with a focused vision in using technology powered health to drive better patient care outcomes. I am very excited to join the talented, passionate team at MyHealthcare and work together in growing the business across India and international markets.”