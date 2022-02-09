MyHealthcare launches AI enabled enterprise ecosystem towards digitalisation of healthcare in India

The MHEA ecosystem enables clinicians and hospital teams to manage complete patient care and hospital operations, through a task-based healthcare information management system (HIMS).

MyHealthcare has announced the launch of its MyHealthcare Enterprise Application (MHEA) for hospitals and healthcare institutions towards digitalisation of healthcare in India.

The MHEA is the world’s first single screen hospital platform, with advanced AI based Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) for Out Patient (OP), In Patient (IP) and Emergency Room (ER).

The MHEA ecosystem is designed on a robust, highly configurable workflow engine that enables clinicians and hospital teams to manage complete patient care and hospital operations, through a task-based healthcare information management system (HIMS).

The MHEA ecosystem has been developed to drive operational and process efficiencies across the provider network, help with the complete digitisation of the clinical, administrative and procurement processes. The MyHealthcare Ecosystem and MHEA together will offer a connected care continuum platform, driving the best standards in patient care.

Diwakar Bhowmik, Vice President and Platform Lead, MyHealthcare Enterprise Application said “The greatest challenge has been in bringing a product to market that will help hospitals and healthcare institutions in looking at technology solution as an efficiency driver and not as a cost centre. The combined experience of the team at MyHealthcare Enterprise Application has looked at every pain point faced by hospital operations, nursing, clinical teams, and ensured that we deliver a platform that helps them in improving the way they must do their tasks and deliver better patient care. The Single Screen experience, with our innovative MagicSearch, MyDesk platforms will pave a new path towards enriched user experience in hospital management.”

MyHealthcare was recently named amongst the NASSCOM Emerge Top 50 (2021), recognising the innovation and effectiveness of its patient care ecosystem. This ecosystem has delivered a 90% adoption of its speciality care EMRs, across its provider network. The success is largely attributed to the seamless integration of the care path flows and care protocols into the EMR user journey.

Divya Laroyia, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, MyHealthcare said, “MyHealthcare has always strived for innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery. The MyHealthcare Enterprise Application ecosystem will help deliver the best-in-class user experience for hospital operations and clinical teams, enabling them to deliver better patient care outcomes. We have used process automation and AI to bring to users’ relevant information and enable them to complete all tasks from a Single Screen. In comparison to current operating standards, our analysis shows that the MHEA ecosystem will help improve operational efficiencies by an estimated 76% and reduced training time by around 80%.”

Having partnered with global technology leaders such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, the MyHealthcare Enterprise Application is offered as a complete managed service to care providers. The platform is built on an open-source stack, using a microservices architecture which helps reduce operating costs for hospitals. The ecosystem also helps hospitals in improving procurement efficiencies through its smart stocking platform and helps improve patient experience significantly, through its discharge process automation.

Commenting on the launch Aneesh Nair, Co-founder and CIO said “The MyHealthcare Ecosystem has successfully delivered an innovative platform for hospitals and patients to manage their primary care needs. The MyHealthcare Enterprise Application expands this to secondary, tertiary and emergency care. Our focus in bringing the MHEA ecosystem to the market has been to ensure we are able to drive value for our healthcare partners. The technology stack we have chosen helps reduce a hospitals technology operating cost by over 40% and delivers the best-in-class data security.”

MHEA is compliant with the best in standard global coding systems. Its real time monitoring of TATs achieves faster and timely delivery of services to its patients. The MHEA ecosystem comes integrated across a wide network of TPA and health insurance companies. The easy-to-use workflow configurator allows hospitals to configure their operating and clinical workflows, without any need for coding and development effort.