Micro-robot for elderly care using advanced AI technology

By Sunil Chahal

The aging of the global population has led to an increased demand for elderly care. Traditional forms of elderly care, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, may not be sufficient to meet the needs of the growing elderly population. Furthermore, elderly individuals who live alone or have limited access to caregivers may face significant challenges in maintaining their independence and autonomy. Micro-robots using advanced AI technology can provide a new and innovative solution for elderly care. They can perform a variety of tasks, adapt and learn from their environment, and provide 24/7 assistance without the need for human intervention. This paper investigates the use of micro-robots for elderly care using advanced AI technology, focusing on the potential benefits and challenges.

Potential Benefits: One of the key benefits of micro-robots for elderly care is that they can provide 24/7 assistance without the need for human intervention. This can be especially beneficial for elderly individuals who live alone or have limited access to caregivers. Micro-robots can provide timely reminders for medication, meals, and appointments, and even monitor the individual’s health status, such as blood pressure and heart rate.

Another potential benefit is that micro-robots can provide emotional support for elderly individuals. They can engage in conversation, play games, and provide companionship, which can help combat loneliness and social isolation.

Challenges: One of the biggest challenges is the cost of developing and manufacturing these robots. While advances in technology have made them more affordable, they still require a significant investment.

Another challenge is ensuring that micro-robots are designed with safety in mind. Elderly individuals may have limited mobility or impaired vision, which could lead to accidents if the robot is not designed to avoid obstacles and prevent falls.

Conclusion: Micro-robots using advanced AI technology can be a game-changer in the field of elderly care. They can provide much-needed assistance and support for elderly individuals, while also promoting their independence and autonomy. While there are some challenges that need

to be addressed, the potential benefits of using micro-robots for elderly care make them a promising solution for the growing demand for elderly care. Further research is needed to fully explore the potential of micro-robots for elderly care and address the challenges.

(The author is a Director – Technology Delivery, Concepts Information Technology Inc. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)