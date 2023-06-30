Metropolis Healthcare Limited launches ‘Metrobot’ in India

Metropolis Healthcare on Metrobot, a unique chatbot designed exclusively for doctors. Metrobot, which is designed to revolutionize doctor-provider communication, eliminates the need for traditional call centres by providing doctors with a seamless WhatsApp-based chat platform, it claimed.

According to the company’s press statement, doctors can use Metrobot to access essential medical information such as test availability, methodology, sample transport guidelines, turnaround time, sensitivity, specificity and cost, enhancing their decision-making process and providing patients with instant information and service.

“The development of new ‘Metrobot’ involved extensive research and insights from more than 1000 doctors of various clinical specialties, ensuring its relevance and effectiveness. Beyond information sharing, Metrobot includes Continuing Medical Education (CME) modules, enabling doctors to stay updated with the latest advancements in their respective fields. Doctors can conveniently upload patient prescriptions, receiving prompt guidance from Metropolis for testing processes. This streamlined approach saves time and assures comprehensive care,” the company said in a statement.

Metropolis Healthcare aims to engage with more than 1 lakh doctors in the debut year itself and an even larger number in the future.

According to the company, Metrobot provides customization options, allowing doctors to receive messages at their preferred times and formats. Leveraging WhatsApp, the platform offers quick access to essential service links. Metrobot caters to diverse medical specialties. Metropolis Healthcare remains committed to refining and expanding the platform based on continuous feedback, meeting the unique needs of nephrologists, neurologists, oncologists , gynaecologists and various clinical specialties, it claimed.

“We are delighted to introduce Metrobot on the occasion of Doctors Day, as we celebrate and express our gratitude to the remarkable doctors who play an instrumental role in safeguarding the health of our communities. The launch of Metrobot illustrates our continuous commitment to providing our doctors with a user-friendly platform that delivers relevant information, quick solutions, and personalised experiences. As we continue to expand our network in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, this new platform will aid will us in serving a larger number of doctors around the country. We are excited to continue on this journey and look forward to further improving the healthcare landscape by collaborating with our esteemed medical professionals,” Surendran Chemmenkottil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said in a statement.

Metrobot is available from today to doctors on WhatsApp Chatbot number (+91 93212 72717).