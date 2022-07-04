Merck launches international platform to discuss ‘Next-Gen Labs’; South APAC Virtual Conclave scheduled on July 20

Merck’s Lab Water Solutions has recently launched an international platform to connect the industry with global industry experts to learn how to build ‘Next-Gen Labs’ and usher in an era of innovation and sustainability.

According to the company’s press statement, Merck is organising one of the biggest South APAC Virtual Conclave on ‘Next-Gen Labs’ on 20th July, 11 am IST (13.30 SGT). The event will witness participation from renowned industry experts from various countries would be joining the virtual conclave as speakers, like, Eugene Wang, Co-Founder and CEO, Sophie’s BioNutrients, Singapore, Priyanka Chamoli, Director- QA, Avance Clinical, Australia, Branka Knezevic, Head of Sales & Service, Lab Water, Australia & New Zealand, Merck to name a few.

“As labs across the world enter a new era of Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence, the requirements of the ‘Labs of Tomorrow’ will be markedly different from those of today. An evolving regulatory landscape and increasing amount of data being generated, the role of digitization and data analytics is critical to attain peak productivity. As a global leader, the Merck is leading the industry by taking an initiative to develop a high-level view of the Future of Labs – those that are connected, innovative and more sustainable,” it stated.

This event will help participants to prepare for this journey and discuss about–Key trends shaping the labs of the future; Technologies and digital solutions driving productivity; Compliance with regulatory needs and steps to build sustainable labs to optimize resources and accelerate research.