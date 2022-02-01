Mental health experts hail FM announcement of setting up 23 tele-mental health centers in budget speech 2022-23

The network of tele-mental health centers will work in coordination with the National Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru as the nodal centre.

Mental health experts have hailed the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcement of setting up 23 tele-mental health centers as part of national tele-mental health program in budget speech 2022-23.

This is aimed at enhancing the access to quality mental healthcare, FM stated in her budget speech.

According to Dr. Kersi Chavda, Consultant Psychiatrist at PD Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai, “We will now be in a position to connect digitally with the the tele-mental health centres based on the guidelines and protocols to get the required mental health consultation or guidance. Patients will be able to talk to the best people in the country and have access to quality mental healthcare they could’ve only dreamt about.”

“The government has finally woken up to the fact that mental health is an extremely important aspect of life and that if we are looking to make India a superpower, it cannot be a superpower as long as the mental health of all its citizens is not looked after. I recommend that in the guidelines laid down that they also have access to medication which is given by psychiatrist because that is also an extremely important part of dealing with mental health,” he added.

The network of tele-mental health centers will work in coordination with the National Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru as the nodal centre. The project will be supported by the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bengaluru.

“An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities,” the finance minister added.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech said there is a need to enhance the access to quality mental health counseling and care services as Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people across all age groups.

While talking about the tele mental health centres, Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Mpower said, “The Government has recognised the mental health crisis, exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic, in the Union Budget. The setting up of a national tele mental health programme will go a long way in helping people of all ages to access quality mental health. Today, having a platform where people can voice their concerns freely, and safely is the first step towards mental wellness and with this, India will be able to bring about a much needed change in society.”

“The upcoming launch of the National Tele-Mental Health Program with a network of 23 Mental Health centers of excellence is a welcoming move to provide mental health counselling to people mainly affected by the pandemic. Moreover, the additional amount of Rs 50,000 crore in the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) earmarked exclusively for the hospitality and related services, is sure to enhance the efficiency of the overall healthcare ecosystem in India,” said Dr. JPS Bakshi, Founder & MD, Dr. Bakshi’s Healthcare.

Echoing similar views, Seema Arora, Business Head – Consumer & Digital, South Asia, Asia & Latin America, ResMed, “The Government of India’s announcement to roll out an open platform for the national digital health ecosystem will go a long way in promoting digital healthcare technologies in India. Digital registries for healthcare providers and unique health identities are pivotal in promoting research and innovation for the healthcare sector, all while easing healthcare access for Indians. The proposed digital healthcare registries will also help create a transformational course in nurturing good health and building world-class healthcare infrastructure in the country. ResMed remains dedicated to bringing digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices to transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases.”

“The Economic Survey 2022 highlighted that the health sector was the worst hit due to the impact of the pandemic. A nearly 73% increase in the health sector’s expenditure compared to the pre-covid era indicated the need to adopt remote monitoring and other digital technologies to support the requirements for India,” she further added.