Medulance uses life-saving addressing technology what3words to reduce incident response times

Emergency response service provider Medulance has announced the successful integration of the best-in-class digital geocoding system, what3words to facilitate a faster response time in case of medical emergencies across India.

By using the free what3words app, patients can easily identify and share the exact location with the Medulance team in case of a medical emergency. With the free what3words app, patients can identify and share exactly where assistance is needed, even in areas with no or weak data connection.

Backed by robust technology and most recently the integration of what3words, Medulance’s emergency response time has decreased from 35 minutes to 11 minutes across the country. In some instances, dispatch teams arrived at the location in under 10 minutes in Delhi.

Available for free on both iOS and Android, what3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and given each square a unique combination of three random words: a what3words address. Users can also access it through an online map at what3words.com.It is available for users in 51 languages, including 12 South-Asian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Urdu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Odia, and Punjabi.

Medulance shares the link for what3words.com with callers who don’t have the app. They can click on the link to receive the exact address and share it with emergency operators for immediate assistance.Pranav Bajaj, co-founder of Medulance comments, “In an industry where response time matters the most, what3words has helped us reduce our response time with their efficient, easy to communicate and location-based services. Medulance has been able to provide a response time of less than 10 minutes with a seamless service. Besides other data-driven practices, what3words has played a major role in helping Medulance save and assist more lives. Even when a person calls us directly on our helpline, what3words allows us to track the patient accurately even without a smart application.”

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder, and CEO of what3words adds, “Receiving timely aid in an emergency is incredibly important, but this can be difficult for dispatch teams when a caller can’t describe exactly where they are. With what3words, anyone can identify their location with just three simple words. This can be lifesaving in an emergency.”

A part of the Delhi Government’s 102 Ambulance fleet, Medulance’s combined fleet of 7,500 ambulances spans 60 cities across the nation. The company has a dedicated helpline that allows immediate response service. With one of the fastest and most efficient dispatches and response times, Medulance aims to revolutionize the medical transportation space.