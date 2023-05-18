scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Medtronic invests around Rs. 3000 crore to expand Engineering & Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

The investment will support in key healthcare technology areas like robotics, imaging and navigation, surgical technologies, and implantable technologies, it added.

Written by Health Desk
Medtronic, investment, innovation centre, healthcare, healthtech news,
Mani Prakash, VP Entreprise R&D Medtronic, Divya Prakash Joshi, Site Leader, MEIC at medtronic, Mike Marinaro Global Head Surgical Robotic Technology, Medtronic, Minister KTR Rama Rao, Govt. of Telangana (FE.com)

Medtronic plc on Thursday announced an investment of approximately Rs 3000 crore (more than $350M) to expand the Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center (MEIC) in Hyderabad.

MEIC is Medtronic’s largest research and development (R&D) center outside of the US. The investment is part of Medtronic’s overall global R&D led innovation and growth strategy. Medtronic supports the Telangana Government’s efforts to position Hyderabad as a global hub for healthcare technology research and innovation, the company said in a statement.

Also Read

Medtronic leaders Mike Marinaro, Executive Vice President & President, Surgical, Mani Prakash, Vice President, Enterprise R&D, and Divya Prakash Joshi, Vice President & MEIC Site Leader, met the Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Govt. of Telangana, Shri KT Rama Rao in New York, USA to announce. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept., and Shakthi M Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Lifesciences, Government of Telangana, were also present.

Also Read

“This investment builds on the initial investment of $160M in MEIC that was announced back in 2020 and expands the company’s footprint in India. MEIC currently employs 800+ people, primarily engineers, and is expected to grow to 1500+ over the next 5-year period with the investment announced today. With this expansion, MEIC aims to leverage the sizeable pool of diverse and skilled talent in India involving engineering, mobile apps, application and desktop software, cloud / web apps, data engineering, embedded software, product security, and cyber-product security,” the company said in a statement.

The investment will support in key healthcare technology areas like robotics, imaging and navigation, surgical technologies, and implantable technologies, it added.

“Telangana has been a front-runner in the field of life sciences and was also one of the first States in India to recognise medical devices as a high-potential and high growth sector. The expansion of MEIC in Hyderabad is a testament to the city’s robust ecosystem and Hyderabad’s growing prominence in the global med-tech sector. We are thrilled to continue our support for Medtronic’s growth and look forward to their continued contributions to healthcare innovation in the state and country,” K.T Rama Rao said in a statement.

Also Read

During the meeting, KT Rama Rao provided the Medtronic leadership team with an overview of various new developments and initiatives taken by the Telangana Government to promote the healthcare technology sector.

The Minister reiterated Telangana Government’s commitment to supporting the growth of the healthcare technology sector in the state and facilitating such expansion projects, which in turn would help save many lives in India.

More Stories on
Healthcare
healthtech

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 13:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market